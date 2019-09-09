UK Manufacturing Production rebounds 0.3% m/m in July, surprises positively

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) published the UK industrial and manufacturing production data on Friday, with the overall industrial activity witnessing an unexpected upturn in July.

Manufacturing output arrived at +0.3% m/m in July versus -0.1% expectations and -0.2% booked in June, while total industrial output came in at +0.1% vs. -0.1% expected and -0.1% last.

On an annualized basis, the UK manufacturing production figures came in at -0.6% in July, beating expectations of -1.1%. Total industrial output dropped by -0.9% in July, against a -1.1% reading expected and the previous -0.6% print.

Separately, the UK goods trade balance numbers were published, which arrived at GBP -9.140 billion in July, versus GBP -9.600 billion expectations and GBP -8.920 billion last. Total trade balance (non-EU) came in at GBP -1.932 billion in July versus GBP -1.771 billion previous.