UK GDP rises 0.3% m/m in July, beats estimates – Cable regains 1.2300

The UK GDP monthly release showed 0.3% expansion in July versus +0.1% expected and 0.0% previous.

Meanwhile, Index of services (July) arrived at +0.2% 3m/3m vs. +0.1% last.

The Cable extended the recovery and briefly regained the 1.23 handle in a knee-jerk reaction to the UK GDP beat before quickly reversing to the pre-data release levels near 1.2295 region.

About UK GDP

The Gross Domestic Product released by the National Statistics is a measure of the total value of all goods and services produced by the UK. The GDP is considered as a broad measure of the UK economic activity. Generally speaking, a rising trend has a positive effect on the GBP, while a falling trend is seen as negative (or bearish).