UK Housing Minister Kit Malthouse becomes 10th contender in Tory leadership race – The Sun

Earlier on Tuesday, The Sun came out with a news report conveying that the UK Housing Minister Kit Malthouse joins the race to replace the present Prime Minister Theresa May when she’ll leave the post on June 07.

The news report says that the Hampshire MP says Brits do not want any Tory big beasts to succeed May.

In order to boost his argument, the piece said, the Hampshire MP also publishes polling that shows 56% of all Brits don’t want any of the Cabinet-level Tory big beasts to succeed Theresa May.