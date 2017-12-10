UK ForMin Johnson: Very optimistic about Brexit talks and the progress that can be made

UK ForMin Johnson: Very optimistic about Brexit talks and the progress that can be madeBy Eren Sengezer
British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson was out on the wires, with key quotes (via Reuters) found below:
- I remain very optimistic about the Brexit talks and the progress that can be made
- The PM has made it very clear that we will get a Brexit deal but we must make the right preparations for a no deal
- We understand concerns of poles about their future in UK after Brexit
- Rights of all EU citizens in UK after Brexit will be protected and enshrined in UK law
- To EU: Let's get on with the Brexit negotiations and move to the next phase
- We think we have made helpful suggestions to get the great Brexit ship moving
- It is time to put a tiger in the tank and get this Brexit thing done
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.