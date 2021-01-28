UK: Confident that supply of vaccine to UK will not be disrupted

The British government said on Thursday that it remains confident that the supply of coronavirus vaccine to the UK will not be disrupted, as reported by Reuters.

"The international collaboration on vaccine development and production continues to be an integral part of our response," the UK added. "Supplies and delivery agreements between the EU and AstraZeneca are not for the UK government to comment on."

Market reaction

These comments failed to help market sentiment improve. As of writing, the UK's FTSE 100 Index was down 0.87% on the day at 6,510.