UK: Article 50 to be trigger next next - Danske Bank

Analysts from Danske Bank look next week in the United Kingdom for the Article 50 trigger on Wednesday and the EU’s Brexit guidelines, which should be published within 48 hours of Article 50 being triggered.

Key Quotes:

“In the UK, we have an important week ahead of us, as the UK government has announced in a letter to the EU that Prime Minister Theresa May will trigger Article 50 on Wednesday 29 March. Donald Tusk has tweeted that he will publish the draft Brexit guidelines ‘within 48 hours of the UK triggering Article 50’. Commentators expect EU leaders to discuss the draft at an extraordinary EU council meeting four to six weeks after this, possibly after the second round of the French presidential election on 7 May.

“In terms of economic data releases, look out for the GfK consumer confidence and Lloyds Business Barometer for March published on the night between Thursday and Friday. While business confidence has recovered, consumer confidence is still lower than before the EU vote (although significantly above the level prevailing throughout the European debt crisis).”

