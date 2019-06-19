Further to earlier news, where Trump was asked if he wanted to demote Fed chair Powell, he and said, 'Let’s see what he does,' there is chat that he went as far as asking White House lawyers for options on removing Powell.

Trump’s team found removing Powell would be highly questionable.

In a follow up article, Bloomberg has reported that former Fed Vice Chair Stanley Fischer warned that U.S. President Donald Trump’s pressure for interest-rate cuts threatens the independence of the Federal Reserve.