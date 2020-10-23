Trump on Covid in debate: There have been spikes and surges before, but they're gone now.

Donald Trump and Joe Biden are going head-to-head in the final presidential debate before the election on November 3.
The mics are muted, for now, so each are getting a fair crack at the whip for two minutes during the initial response to six of the debate topics.
It has started off with questions on COVID-19.
The President was asked about a third wave hitting the US.
The moderator asked how he's going to lead the nation through this next stage.
Trump says there have been spikes and surges before, but they're gone now.
The Wall Street Journal, just today, wrote in an article that the US reported more than 60,000 new coronavirus cases for the second day in a row, as the spread continues to accelerate in most states.
However, the WSJ explained that ''the widespread nature of the current surge differentiates it from the spring and summer waves. On Wednesday, 24 states recorded more than 1,000 new cases, a contrast to the summer when California, Texas and Florida accounted for the majority of daily cases. On a handful of days in July, Texas and Florida together reported more than 20,000 cases each day.''
"There was a very big spike in Arizona and it is now gone. And there were some spikes and surges in other places, they will soon be gone. We have a vaccine that is coming, it is ready, it is going to be announced within weeks, and it is going to be delivered,"
Trump said.
"I have been congratulated by the heads of many countries on what we have enabled to do, if you take a look at what we have done in terms of goggles and masks and gowns and everything else, and in particular, ventilators. We are now making ventilators all over the world. Thousands and thousands a month, distributing them all over the world. It will go away, and as I say, we are rounding the turn, we're rounding the corner, it is going away,"
Trump said.
Meanwhile, "220,000 Americans dead. If you hear nothing else I say tonight, hear this," Biden said, blaming Trump for the deaths and stating that no he should not be president for this alone.
"I will take care of this, I will end this, I will make sure that we have a plan," Biden said.
Meanwhile, the US dollar has established after a pre-debate spike.
Dollar Index Price Analysis: Rises above 93.00, but bearish channel still intact
