Dollar Index Price Analysis: Rises above 93.00, but bearish channel still intact

The dollar index extends Thursday's gain with a move above 93.00

The greenback remains stuck in a four-week falling channel.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback's value against majors, is gaining altitude on Friday.

At press time, the DXY is hovering near 93.10, representing a 0.18% gain on the day and validating Thursday's bullish inside-day candle.

Even so, it's too early to call a bullish reversal. That's because the index is still trapped in a bearish channel represented by trendlines connecting Sept.25 and Oct. 16 highs and Oct. 9 and Oct. 21 lows.

A close above 93.60 is needed to confirm a falling channel breakout. On the downside, violation of the Asian session low of 92.93 would shift risk in favor of a re-test of Thursday's low of 92.61.

Daily chart

Trend: Neutral

Technical levels

Dollar Index Spot Overview Today last price 93.12 Today Daily Change 0.18 Today Daily Change % 0.19 Today daily open 92.94 Trends Daily SMA20 93.56 Daily SMA50 93.27 Daily SMA100 94.48 Daily SMA200 96.76 Levels Previous Daily High 92.97 Previous Daily Low 92.61 Previous Weekly High 93.91 Previous Weekly Low 93.01 Previous Monthly High 94.74 Previous Monthly Low 91.74 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 92.83 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 92.75 Daily Pivot Point S1 92.71 Daily Pivot Point S2 92.48 Daily Pivot Point S3 92.34 Daily Pivot Point R1 93.07 Daily Pivot Point R2 93.21 Daily Pivot Point R3 93.44



