Trump: I didn't say I'm not going to do something on dollar

President Trump has crossed the wires recently and he has made a number of comments across various political topics, including saying, "I didn't say I'm not going to do something on the Dollar.
Additional comments:
- Not upset by North Korean missile launch.
- China will sign deal ‘almost immediately after 2020 win’.
- USD is the currency of choice, EUR is not doing so well
- China’s yuan is ‘very low’.
- Fed acted too soon and too violently, ‘beautiful thing’ to have stronger USD.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured after upbeat US GDP
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1150 after US GDP beat expectations with 2.1% against 1.8% expected. The euro has been on the back foot after the ECB opened the door to more stimulus.
GBP/USD leans lower amid a clash between the UK and the EU
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.2400 after UK PM Johnson clashed with the EU over Brexit. US GDP came out better than expected at 2.1% and strengthened the US dollar.
USD/JPY steadies above 108.50, adds 100 pips for the week
The USD/JPY pair showed some wild swings during the early trading hours of the American session but didn't make a consistent-enough move in either direction and went into a consolidation phase above 108.50.
Gold climbs above $1420 despite broad USD strength
Following a drop to a session low of $1413 with the initial reaction to the upbeat GDP data from the US, the XAU/USD pair reversed its direction and was last seen trading near $1423, adding nearly $9, or 0.6%, on a daily basis.
BTC/USD glances towards pivotal $10,000 milestone
Bitcoin brilliant move past $10,000 hit pause short of $10,200 hurdle. Tentative bullish pressure at $9,650 support faces $9,800 stubborn resistance.