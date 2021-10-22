Trading breakout with high reward to risk in Ancom Bhd (ANCOM) — more upside ahead [Video]

ANCOM is about to complete the Wyckoff accumulation pattern with a potential higher ground backup action. Find out how to trade ANCOM with high reward to risk breakout entry. Watch the video below:
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD coming up for a breath of air in support
EUR/USD holding up at critical support in the hourly chart. ECB and Fed are in focus with critical data to end the week. The end of the week for European and US markets will bring plenty of key data for which could still some volatility for traders to enjoy.
GBP/USD wobbles around 1.3800 on Brexit, inflation chatters, UK Retail Sales, PMIs eyed
GBP/USD struggles to extend pullback from monthly high. UK PM Johnson ready to compromise Brexit, NI protocol terms, British covid infections jump. Inflation expectations jump to multi-year high in the UK, US.
Gold flirts with $1,790 hurdle on mixed concerns ahead of US PMI
Gold refreshes intraday high to $1,787 during the four-day run-up amid early Friday. The yellow metal witnessed pullback the previous day amid firmer USD, on relation fears, but the latest sentiment-positive headlines seem to have favored the gold buyers.
Ethereum Classic price lags behind Bitcoin and XRP despite upcoming rally
Ethereum Classic price action for the Thursday trade session has been the definition of a whipsaw. The daily candlestick open has dropped as much as 9.5% and spiked higher by as much as 10.5% - big swings in all directions.
The idea of inflation falling back by (say) March is a fantasy
We get some non-movers today like the Philly Fed, Sept existing home sales, and leading indicators, but let’s face it, jobless claims own the space. Claims are not behaving as expected and are wildly at odds with job openings.