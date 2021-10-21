Price target prediction for VS in Point & Figure chart with Wyckoff accumulation structure [Video]

V.S Industry BHD (VS) is near completion of the Wyckoff accumulation pattern. Find out the price target projection with point & figure (P&F) price target projection technique. Watch the video below:
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Further upside hinges on 1.1670 breakout
EUR/USD remains sidelined below the 1.1670 key hurdle, around 1.1650 during the initial Asian session on Thursday. The currency major pair poked the crucial horizontal resistance during the early week but failed to provide a follow-though on Wednesday.
GBP/USD steady above 1.3800 amid risk-on sentiment
The GBP/USD advances as the New York session ends and the Asian session begins, up a minimal 0.02% exchanges hands at 1.3824 during the day at the time of writing. The North American session positive sentiment has carried onto the Asian session. The major Asian equity futures indices rise between 0.01% and 1.45%, except the Japanese Topix, which drops 0.25%.
Gold consolidates gains below $1790 amid firmer yields
Gold price is consolidating at the highest levels seen so far this week at $1789, as the buying pressure remains unabated amid a corrective decline in the US dollar across the board. Robust American corporate earnings reports have come to the rescue of gold bulls.
Pimco plans to gradually invest more in crypto after Bitcoin smashes all-time high
Following Bitcoin reaching its all-time high above $67,000 on October 20, fixed income manager Pimco is planning to increase its exposure to digital assets. A representative of the firm said that the company has plans to gradually increase its exposure to the new asset class.
Tesla (TSLA) Q3 earnings EPS and Revenue beat estimates
Tesla (TSLA) released earnings after the close on Wednesday, October 20. Earnings Per Share (EPS) were $1.86 versus the estimate of $1.57. Revenue for the quarter came in at $13.76 versus the estimate of $13.63 billion.