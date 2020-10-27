Three reasons why China will continue to represent a long-term growth story – Morgan Stanley

It is nothing short of amazing that the S&P 500 is up nearly 8% year-to-date and the US economic recovery remains on track. But as encouraging as that rebound seems, it may not be the most important driver of global capital markets going forward. Instead, Lisa Shalett from Morgan Stanley points to the speed and durability of China’s economic turnaround.
Key quotes
“China’s economic balance continues to improve as domestic consumer and business demand makes up a greater percentage of spending. The country is less dependent on exports, which are now only 17% of GDP, down from 35% in 2007. We see room for more growth as per capita disposable income and consumption spending return to their long-term growth trend, after a vaccine is available. Vacation-related spending is still off by close to 60% currently in China.”
“China appears to have ample fiscal and monetary policy flexibility, unlike most central banks and sovereign governments around the world. It didn’t have to resort to bond buying, balance-sheet expansion or historically unprecedented levels of government spending this year. While the US, Europe and Japan pursued policies that saw combined fiscal and monetary stimulus move toward 30% of GDP, China’s policy expenditures have been about 6% of GDP so far.”
“China’s interest rate and currency dynamics remain attractive, suggesting a healthy backdrop for attracting foreign capital flows and protecting investor capital gains. China 10-year bonds are yielding nearly 3.2%, the widest premium in 15 years to the US 10-year Treasury, which yields less than 1%. For its part, the yuan, which China’s central bank generally keeps within a targeted range, is now at the strongest level since 2018, trading at 6.65 to the dollar. Such metrics point to the ongoing internationalization of the renminbi. Morgan Stanley & Co. strategists estimate that 10% of global reserves could be held in China’s currency by 2030.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD is sliding on COVID-19 wave fears in early Asia ahead of CPI
AUD/USD is wilting in early Asia on COVID-19 woes and ahead of key data. There are downside risks to the AUD should US election polls narrow from here. Risk-off tones will likely be felt in the commodity sector for which AUD trades as a proxy to.
EUR/USD prerssured on the French COVID-19 lockdown news
EUR/USD falls to print fresh lows on French lockdown news. France expected to announce a nationwide lockdown tomorrow to start on Thursday night. The coronavirus has moved the nation to reinstate its COVID-19 state of a health emergency.
XAU/USD ticks up to $1,910 and turns positive on the day
Gold futures have found support right below the $1,900 area earlier today before inching up to $1,910, turning positive on daily charts. The precious metal lost ground, with the US dollar building up during the European session on Tuesday, to appreciate during the North American session with market sentiment improving moderately.
Crypto enthusiasts grow “extremely greedy” suggesting a major correction is underway
According to the official description of the Fear and Greed Index, the cryptocurrency market is highly emotional. Investors tend to get greedy when the market is rising rapidly and fearful when it's going down.