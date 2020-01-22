There is a possibility of virus mutation and a risk of further spread of the epidemic – Global Times

The Chinese highly-influential news outlet, Global Times, is out with the key takeaways of the coronavirus news conference held by China's National Health Commission Vice Minister Li in the last hour.

The source of the #nCoV2019 infection is yet to be ascertained.

The transmission route of the virus is yet to be fully understood.

There is a possibility of virus mutation and a risk of further spread of the epidemic.

Shanghai confirmed three new cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to nine: local health authority

The spreading WuhanPneumonia led China's stock markets to drop by over 1% on Tuesday, but analysts said market fluctuations will be short-lived and investors should focus on value investing.

WuhanPneumonia 2,197 people who were in close contact with #nCoV2019 infected patients have been tracked; among them 1,394 are under close medical observation.