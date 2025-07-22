The US Dollar Index treads water below 98.00

- The Greenback navigates a vacillating range near two-day lows.
- US Treasury yields extend their decline across the curve.
- US Treasury Sec. Bessent sees no need for Powell to step down now.
The Greenback, when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY), alternates gains with losses in the lower end of the weekly range below the 98.00 support amid another day of generalised weakness in US yields.
Focus stays on Trump-Powell, trade
Indeed, the US Dollar trades without clear direction on turnaround Tuesday amid a broad-based calm front in the FX galaxy as investors wait for any indications of movement in discussions before the August 1 deadline, which may mean high tariffs for US trade partners who fail to reach deals.
The trade issue remains challenging, as reaching an agreement between the US and the European Union (EU) is difficult, and the EU may face 30% tariffs starting August 1. It is worth recalling that EU officials indicated on Monday they were looking into a wider range of potential countermeasures since the chances of an accord were becoming worse.
Returning to the topic of Trump and Powell, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent previously argued that Chief Jerome Powell does not need to leave his position at this time, adding that Powell's legacy should focus on addressing the central bank's non-monetary policy tasks.
What’s next?
On the US docket, the Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index is due later, prior to the API’s weekly report on US crude oil stockpiles.
What about techs?
Once the multi-year low at 96.37 (July 1) is cleared, DXY might attempt a move to the February 2022 base at 95.13 (February 4), prior to the 2022 base of 94.62 (January 14). On the flip side, the first resistance emerges at the June top of 99.42 (June 23), which appears propped up by the proximity of the provisional 55-day SMA. The weekly top of 100.54 (May 29) comes next, ahead of the May high of 101.97 (May 12). In the meantime, the index appears prepared to continue its negative trend as long as it stays below the 200-day SMA at 103.49. In addition, momentum indicators continue to show a negative bias. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) hovers around the 47 level, while the Average Directional Index (ADX) near 11 indicates a lack of trend strength.
US Dollar PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Euro.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.07%
|0.06%
|-0.38%
|-0.05%
|-0.01%
|0.04%
|0.01%
|EUR
|-0.07%
|0.00%
|-0.43%
|-0.10%
|-0.09%
|0.05%
|-0.04%
|GBP
|-0.06%
|-0.01%
|-0.46%
|-0.10%
|-0.09%
|-0.02%
|-0.04%
|JPY
|0.38%
|0.43%
|0.46%
|0.34%
|0.35%
|0.49%
|0.32%
|CAD
|0.05%
|0.10%
|0.10%
|-0.34%
|0.01%
|0.11%
|0.06%
|AUD
|0.00%
|0.09%
|0.09%
|-0.35%
|-0.01%
|0.09%
|-0.00%
|NZD
|-0.04%
|-0.05%
|0.02%
|-0.49%
|-0.11%
|-0.09%
|-0.09%
|CHF
|-0.01%
|0.04%
|0.04%
|-0.32%
|-0.06%
|0.00%
|0.09%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds near 1.1700 as USD struggles to rebound
EUR/USD fluctuates in a tight channel at around 1.1700 on Tuesday. The uncertainty surrounding the US trade regime and the deepening conflict between the Trump administration and Fed Chairman Powell make it difficult for the USD to stage a rebound, helping the pair hold its ground.
GBP/USD stays below 1.3500 as markets remain cautious
GBP/USD is having a tough time reclaiming 1.3500 on Tuesday as markets adopt a cautious stance. In the absence of high-tier data releases, investors refrain from taking large positions, while keeping an eye on Trump-Powell drama and US tariff talks.
Gold benefits from risk-aversion, tests $3,400
Following a technical correction in the early European session, Gold gains traction and tests $3,400 in the second half of the day on Tuesday. The risk-averse market atmosphere and retreating US T-bond yields help XAU/USD keep its footing.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin consolidates, Ethereum and XRP trim gains as Elon Musk's SpaceX moves $150 million BTC
Bitcoin consolidates above $118,000 as Elon Musk's SpaceX company transfers over $150 million in BTC, ending three years of dormancy. Ethereum claws back gains and retreats toward $3,600 support, shrugging off steady spot ETF inflows.
Six months of Trump 2.0: Chaotic policy shifts, resilient markets
The first six months of Trump’s second presidency have been characterized by bold rhetoric, policy ambiguity, and a renewed push for “America First” priorities—from trade and tax to AI and national defense.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.