The Times: UK's Corbyn to back second Brexit referendum – Reuters

Early on Wednesday, Reuters came out with a news report, quoting The Times that heard from its sources inside the Labour party, that the opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn will back a move on Wednesday for Labour party to change its Brexit policy and support a second referendum in all circumstances.

The news report further mentions that the Labour, which along with the Conservatives saw its support slump at the European elections as voters expressed their frustration over Brexit deadlock, is divided over whether to unequivocally support holding a second referendum.