The Home Depot advances lightly following Q2 beat.

While retail spending is lagging, management projects rise in annual sales.

Markets gain after PPI inflation comes in below consensus.

HD stock features plenty of nearby support that could help propel it upward.

On Monday, the Dow Jones index had trouble waking up for the week

The Home Depot (HD) returned to form on Tuesday after the prior quarter’s weak sales figure arrived below Wall Street’s consensus. This quarter, the second quarter, the home renovation retailer bested the Street’s prediction by nearly half a billion dollars on revenue and by 2.6% on adjusted profits.

Much of the market fodder for conversation on Tuesday revolved around CEO Brian Niccol jettisoning Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) in favor of Starbucks (SBUX), which saw its share price explode upward by 22% while Chipotle stock sank in the opposite direction by 12%. In their shadow, Home Depot stock eked out a decent gain of 1.7%.

Also, fellow Dow Jones members Intel (INTC) and Nike (NKE) saw their share prices jump on a lower Producer Price Index inflation print, leading the indices higher as an interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve (Fed) now seems assured in September. At the time of writing, the Dow Jones is up 0.5%, while the S&P 500 gains 1.1% and the NASDAQ advances 1.8%.

The Home Depot earnings news

There was a scare in the premarket after The Home Depot management detailed their pessimistic view of the US consumer. High interest rates and inflation have taken their toll on US shoppers, and The Home Depot is seeing lower spending levels first-hand.

The retailer’s comparable US sales fell 3.6% YoY in Q2 compared to a 2.4% decline consensus. Customer transactions pulled back 1.8% during the quarter to 451 million but rose more than 16% from the first quarter. The second quarter is normally the high point for sales during the year. Average customer receipts likewise decreased 1.3% to $88.90.

But the top and bottom lines saved the day. The Home Depot earned $4.67 in adjusted earnings per share (EPS), 12 cents ahead of consensus. Revenue of $43.2 billion was only slightly above the figure from one year ago but arrived $490 million ahead of dour expectations.

"The underlying long-term fundamentals supporting home improvement demand are strong,” said CEO Ted Decker. “During the quarter, higher interest rates and greater macroeconomic uncertainty pressured consumer demand more broadly, resulting in weaker spend across home improvement projects."

Despite the decline in comparable sales for the the full year being projected at between 3% and 4%, revenue is set to rise close to 3%. Operating and gross margins are both expected to compress on the margin.

Home Depot stock forecast

Home Depot stock should benefit from having nearby moving average support. Both the 50-day and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs) lie just beneath it in the $340s, while HD stock trends at $352. The 50-day SMA had the ability to complete a Death Cross by passing below its 200-day counterpart for most of the past two months but did not take it, an especially positive happening.

With shares lifting away from May's range low near $324, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is only at 50, meaning that momentum is neutral. Still, the bad news is largely behind it, and HD stock should trend back up to resistance in the low $370s soon enough.