Thailand: Inflation surprised to the downside in October – UOB

Based on the latest inflation outturn in Oct, we expect that inflationary pressures will continue to moderate during 4Q23, and we maintain our projection for the headline inflation to average 1.6% in 2023 before rebounding to an average of 2.6% in 2024.

The Oct deflation rate was significantly attributed to the government’s subsidies for energy and electricity costs to help relieve costs of living which have been rolled out since late Sep. This was reflected by a fall in energy inflation to -1.55% y/y in Oct from +1.21% y/y in Sep. In addition, food and nonalcoholic beverage inflation continued to ease driven by a large drop in raw food prices on the back of improved supply conditions.

In Oct, Thailand’s headline CPI declined by 0.31% y/y from +0.30% y/y in Sep, a marked turnaround in 25 months since Aug 2021. The government’s subsidies for energy and electricity prices were the main drivers of a drop in the headline figure on the back of a decline in both food and non-food prices. During Jan-Oct 2023, headline inflation rose 1.60% y/y. Core inflation edged up marginally to 0.66% y/y from 0.63% y/y in Sep. Year-to-date, core inflation increased 1.41% y/y. This continued to reflect moderate inflationary pressures. With a rapid disinflation starting in the middle of 2023, the headline inflation trend so far has moved within the Bank of Thailand (BOT)’s target range of 1%-3%.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.