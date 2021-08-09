- Tesla stock drops just over 2% on Friday to close below $700.
- TSLA still holding short-term bullish momentum.
- Electric vehicle sector leader still looks bullish but $697 needs to hold.
Tesla has a rough day on Friday, putting a few doubts into the minds of bulls who felt they had done the hard work in pushing the electric vehicle sector leader above $700 last week. Nothing goes up in a straight line and all is not lost for bulls so long as $697 holds. This is the small gap from July 30 to August 2 and the point at which the move really accelerated above $700. The news this morning looks positive with Jefferies upgrading the stock to a Buy rating and putting an $850 price target on the stock. The news has helped push Tesla to $706 in Monday's premarket.
Tesla key statistics
|Market Cap
|$702 billion
|Price/Earnings
|358
|Price/Sales
|23
|Price/Book
|29
|Enterprise Value
|$753 billion
|Gross Margin
|22%
|Net Margin
|
6%
|Average Wall Street Rating and Price Target
|Hold, $711
Jefferies upgrade this morning has seen the average Wall Street price target move up from $706 to $711, but the stock still has an average Hold rating. Jefferies has upgraded the stock based on the latest results. Those results were better than expected, and Jefferies sees accelerating earnings and a strong return on invested capital. Earnings were strong with a beat on the top and bottom lines. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) came in at $1.45 versus the estimate from Wall Street analysts for $0.96. Sales came in at $11.96 billion, also beating the $11.21 billion estimate. Delivery numbers were also high on investors' minds, and these too were ahead of estimates. Tesla delivered 201,304 vehicles in Q2 2021, an increase of 121% over the same period last year. Tesla said its average selling price had declined by 2% over the year, but its gross margin increased three percentage points from 25.4% to 28.4%
Tesla stock forecast
Tesla looks poised to make a really significant move this time, breaking $715 and triggering a volume vacuum move higher. Last week FXStreet said any pullback to $697 can be used to buy the dip so long as the level holds. So far so good, and FXStreet stands by the call. Just as always, use a stop. Above $715 the volume profile bars on the right of the chart show that there is little resistance until Tesla stock reaches $780, and this is our first and intermediate target. The stock is holding above the short-term moving averages, and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is trending higher with price and has crossed into bullish territory. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Commodity Channel Index (CCI) are both trending higher, confirming the price move.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
