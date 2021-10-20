Tesla (TSLA) Stock News and Forecast: Will earnings beat be enough?

- Tesla reports results after the close on Wednesday.
- TSLA stock is expected to post EPS of $1.62 and revenue of $13.424 billion.
- Tesla shares have performed strongly ahead of the earnings release.
Tesla (TSLA) is next up in the earnings spotlight, and the most-watched of stocks will keep investors occupied at their desks for a bit later than usual on Wednesday. Tesla price is one of the most followed names by both retail and institutional traders, so the release of the results will be the biggest event of the day most likely. The stock has been strong recently, and we have been calling it higher for some time, perhaps even too early, before it really started to charge. The question on investors' minds will be whether Tesla keeps this momentum going with strong results. To do so, Tesla will likely need to post a comfortable beat with strong sales growth and strong numbers from China, the world's largest electric vehicle (EV) market. TSLA has been taking steps to meet the increased competition from legacy automakers switching to electric and also from new incumbents such as Lucid (LCID) and Chinese names such as NIO, XPEV, LI and more.
Tesla key statistics
|Market Cap
|$855 billion
|Price/Earnings
|453
|Price/Sales
|28
|Price/Book
|36
|Enterprise Value
|$756 billion
|Gross Margin
|22%
|Net Margin
|
6%
|52-week high
|$900.40
|52-week low
|$379.11
|Average Wall Street Rating and Price Target
|Hold, $700.30
Tesla 15-minute chart
Tesla (TSLA) stock news
Margins will be closely watched as well with Elon Musk recently commenting on Tesla spending a lot of money flying parts around the globe as semiconductor chip issues arise and supply chain contracts hit many industries.
However, Musk says the Chinese factory in Shanghai is now producing more than the US. "It's the best quality, lowest cost and also low drama, so it's great," Musk said, according to Reuters, but concerning parts issues he added, "The sheer amount of money we're spending on flying parts around the world is just not great but hopefully temporary." Keep an eye on the margin number in the release of the results.
Separately on Tuesday, Bank of America raised its price target for TSLA to $900 from $800.
Tesla stock forecast
While we feel the risk reward for Tesla is to the downside and saw partial confirmation of this with yesterday's underperformance, the stock remains bullish on the technical view. Tesla is trending strongly, above the 9 and 21-day moving averages, and has broken ouf of the trend channel. However, FXStreet did urge caution on Tuesday with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) becoming strongly overbought above 80. Normal overbought readings are over 70, but at FXStreet we like to be extra cautious and use 80 as this filters out a lot of false signals. The last time Tesla was above 80 on the RSI was at all-time highs back in April, and it fell sharply thereafter.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays afloat above 1.1600 as inflation data meet expectations
EUR/USD came under modest bearish pressure in the early European session and continues to have a difficult time regaining its traction. After the data from the euro area revealed that annual CPI stayed unchanged at 3.4% in September, the pair stays relatively calm above 1.1600.
GBP/USD drops below 1.3800 as UK CPIs disappoint
GBP/USD eases below 1.3800, as an unexpected decline in the UK inflation douses the BOE rate hike expectations. Covid resurgence in the UK also undermines the pound. The pair could find support from a broadly subdued US dollar and fresh Brexit optimism.
Gold: $1791 appears a tough nut to crack for XAU/USD bulls
Gold price is holding the higher ground, extending the previous advance amid a pullback in the US 10-year Treasury yields from five-month highs of 1.672%.
Crypto markets prepare for final pullback before next leg up
Bitcoin price is due for a retracement as MRI flashes a sell signal on the daily chart. Ethereum price continues to consolidate under the $3,938 resistance level. Ripple price slides below the $1.09 support level as the crypto markets prepare for a minor correction.
Tesla: Why it is time to sell TSLA stock
Tesla breaks higher again on Monday as we had called. TSLA to release earnings after the close on Wednesday. Is it time to sell Tesla stock now before earnings?