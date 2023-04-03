Tesla (TSLA) Stock News and Forecast: Q1 deliveries grow 36% YoY

- Tesla delivered 422,875 vehicles in Q1.
- Sales were aided by largscale discounts worldwide.
- In January Elon Musk projected 2 million deliveries in 2023.
- Production of 440,808 vehicles also beat estimates by 2%.
Tesla (TSLA) posted first quarter deliveries of 422,875 late Sunday, beating Wall Street estimates by about 1,700. The record quarterly deliveries amounted to a 36% growth rate YoY, quite robust but far short of CEO Elon Musk's original 50% annual growth goal. TSLA stock dropped 2% in Monday's premarket, while NASDAQ futures also declined 0.6%.
Tesla stock news: Over-promising, under-delivering
Tesla produced 440,875 vehicles in the first quarter, about 2% ahead of the consensus estimate of 342,513. Taken together the quarter was solid, but a look at the premarket tells us that some were expecting far higher growth due to Tesla's worldwide discounting offers that began in December and January. Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced price cuts of as much as 20% on certain models, especially the Model Y, to boost demand. Based on TSLA price action, It would appear that the market thought these discounts would succeed in helping Tesla meet that 50% growth threshold.
Chinese battery supplier and Tesla partner CATL saw its share price drop 1.8% on the news, while Chinese competitor Nio (NIO) fell more gently with the latter reporting March deliveries that rose just 4% YoY.
Some analysts and portfolio managers chimed in to say that though Tesla had met the Street's forecasts, many other observers expected to see a major beat due to the discounts. Other analysts said that the numbers were positive in light of the deteriorating macro environment and higher interest rates on car loans. The consensus seems to be a move toward wondering what Tesla's margins will be for the first quarter in light of the heavy discounting.
Over the weekend, Elon Musk said that he toured the company's factory in Austin, Texas, where Tesla is putting the finishing touches on its assembly line for the Cybertruck. The model will enter commercial production in the second half of this year.
Tesla reports financial results for Q1 on April 19 after the market close. Wall Street is currently expecting adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.85 on sales of $23.37 billion.
Tesla stock forecast
Tesla stock looks like it wants to retract to $199, the resistance level from February and March. If that level proves not to hold, then the short-term moving averages may do the trick. The 9-day moving average is currently at $194.33, while the 21-day sits at $187.73. A break of both moving averages would let bears push TSLA stock down to the March 13 support at $167.50, but that seems unlikely unless the broad market decides to dip. A break above the $214 threshold from February will place TSLA back in an uptrend.
TSLA daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises to daily highs above 1.0850 ahead of US data
EUR/USD has regained its traction and climbed above 1.0850 after having declined below 1.0800 earlier in the day. The improving market mood seems to be weighing on the US Dollar and fueling the pair's upside ahead of the ISM Manufacturing PMI data from the US.
GBP/USD extends rally toward 1.2400
Following a technical correction, GBP/USD has gathered bullish momentum and rose toward 1.2400 on Monday. Ahead of the ISM Manufacturing PMI data from the US, the positive risk mood seems to be providing a boost to the pair.
Gold reverses direction, advances toward $1,980
Gold price has turned north and climbed to the $1,980 area on Monday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield has declined to 3.5% and erased its earlier gains, helping XAU/USD keep its footing. Eyes on US ISM Manufacturing PMI report.
Is Ethereum (ETH) bullish gearing up for the Shanghai hard fork?
Ethereum holders are gearing up for the upcoming Shanghai hard fork and token unlock event in April. Experts have considered the different outcomes of ETH token unlock and conclude that the selling pressure on the altcoin will be temporary or short-lived.
ISM Manufacturing PMI Preview: Three reasons for an upside surprise Premium
Calmer after the storm? Investors have been cheering the lack of bad news from the banking sector – and its outcome for monetary policy, fewer interest rates. This optimism may have reached businesses in the manufacturing sector.