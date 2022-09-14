Tesla stock loses 4% on Tuesday to close at $292.13.

That was better than the Nasdaq, which closed 5% lower.

Equities suffer as inflation is sticky.

Tesla (TSLA) actually outperformed on Tuesday, an unusual occurrence for a high beta, volatile name. Perhaps the recent stock split has helped calm things down, or attention has shifted to other big tech names: Apple and Alphabet -6%, Amazon -7%, and Facebook -9%.

Tesla stock news

There is not a lot of stock-specific news to overpower the macro narrative from yesterday. Just in case you are off the latest shuttle from Mars, here is a brief recap. Most market participants (your author included) expected inflation to fall in this latest print. Commodity prices are lower across the board, and comparisons looked favorable. That was not the case, however, as inflation is now endemic and broad-based. This is a bigger problem, and it will be harder to slow. At least I did point out that the risk-reward trade was to the downside in the event of a surprise.

Off we went on a massive risk de-escalation. This meant dollar up, bonds and equities down. Bitcoin also plunged. Tesla is a high growth, high duration stock, meaning it is more susceptible than most to changes in interest rates. This is why the Nasdaq as a whole outperforms when we get all doveish and underperforms when we get hawkish. Now we are all hawks, so expect more pressure on equities and for the Nasdaq to underperform.

Tesla stock forecast

The double top at $314 is still in place then, and now the immediate target is the small double bottom at $266. That led to the current rally, but this reversal has led to an island formation. An island is where one period's price action has a gap on either side, so essentially one candlestick or bar is isolated. In the case of Tesla, Monday is a clear island. Islands are powerful reversal signals. Small support at $281, but $266 is the more important level. Break that and $240 will be the target. Resistance at $314 would return the trend to the upside, but that seems unlikely. $290 is the pivot.

TSLA daily chart