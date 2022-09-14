- Tesla stock loses 4% on Tuesday to close at $292.13.
- That was better than the Nasdaq, which closed 5% lower.
- Equities suffer as inflation is sticky.
Tesla (TSLA) actually outperformed on Tuesday, an unusual occurrence for a high beta, volatile name. Perhaps the recent stock split has helped calm things down, or attention has shifted to other big tech names: Apple and Alphabet -6%, Amazon -7%, and Facebook -9%.
Tesla stock news
There is not a lot of stock-specific news to overpower the macro narrative from yesterday. Just in case you are off the latest shuttle from Mars, here is a brief recap. Most market participants (your author included) expected inflation to fall in this latest print. Commodity prices are lower across the board, and comparisons looked favorable. That was not the case, however, as inflation is now endemic and broad-based. This is a bigger problem, and it will be harder to slow. At least I did point out that the risk-reward trade was to the downside in the event of a surprise.
Off we went on a massive risk de-escalation. This meant dollar up, bonds and equities down. Bitcoin also plunged. Tesla is a high growth, high duration stock, meaning it is more susceptible than most to changes in interest rates. This is why the Nasdaq as a whole outperforms when we get all doveish and underperforms when we get hawkish. Now we are all hawks, so expect more pressure on equities and for the Nasdaq to underperform.
Tesla stock forecast
The double top at $314 is still in place then, and now the immediate target is the small double bottom at $266. That led to the current rally, but this reversal has led to an island formation. An island is where one period's price action has a gap on either side, so essentially one candlestick or bar is isolated. In the case of Tesla, Monday is a clear island. Islands are powerful reversal signals. Small support at $281, but $266 is the more important level. Break that and $240 will be the target. Resistance at $314 would return the trend to the upside, but that seems unlikely. $290 is the pivot.
TSLA daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD gains some traction bolstered by US dollar weakness
The AUD/USD pair stopped the bleeding on Wednesday and jumped off weekly lows at around the 0.6700 figure after the US Producer Price Index report for August alleviated some of Tuesday’s CPI worries, which had sent most risk assets tumbling.
EUR/USD stabilizes after US CPI induced selloff, awaits more data
The pair rebounded after Tuesday’s sell-off from the 0.9950 zone to the parity level boosted by a correction of the US dollar. A quiet session after a storm kept price action limited. Stocks were modestly higher in Wall Street, and US yields relatively steady, with prices correcting a small portion of Tuesday’s moves and after the worst day since 2020 for equity markets.
Gold bears meet critical support, eyes on bullish correction
Gold is bleeding as the US dollar resurges from the lows of the day. Bears need to get below the daily support or face demand into key resistance in the day ahead. Gold is back under pressure, losing some 0.32% after falling from a high of $1,707.15 to a low of $1,696.51 so far.
USD/JPY reverses sharply below 144.00 as BOJ readies for intervention
USD/JPY is extending losses below 144.00, reversing sharply from daily highs of 144.96 on reports that the BOJ reportedly conducted a rate check in apparent preparation for currency intervention.
Wake Up Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ): CPI carnage crashes equities to levels not seen since...last Thursday
Carnage! It is not often you see a sell-off of such magnitude on the back of one economic data point. The market clearly had Goldilocks in mind and psychologically was positioned that way.