Tesla stock begins to run out of charge at key resistance.

Elon Musk jokes about buying Manchester United.

Meme stock rally in full force, but TSLA struggles for momentum.

Tesla (TSLA) failed to break the key resistance at $945 on Tuesday despite a huge rally in some meme stocks. While Tesla is not a meme stock per se, it does always make it into retail's most favorite lists and has a hugely loyal fan base among retail traders. Tuesday the stock looked set to push higher as it opened and tested $945, but the stock retraced to close at $919.69, which was in the red for the session.

Tesla stock news

Elon Musk has been busy overnight tweeting about buying Manchester United (MANU), which sent the stock higher in afterhours trading. Tesla, meanwhile, was lower following what has been a strong move this past month. Tesla's stock has rallied over 50% from the June lows, so really it is no surprise that it is now struggling for momentum. The equity rally across the main indices has also slowed as investors reassess the thought of further Fed rate hikes.

Tesla stock forecast

Can TSLA stock go to $945? If so, then a move to $1,000 would be likely and may signal the stretched, overextended nature of this rally. Given the aforementioned 50%-plus gain in a little over a month though, we may already be at the exhaustion point of this rally. The risk-reward in our view is, therefore, skewed to more downside, and we look for shorting opportunities. Currently, the high from Tuesday makes for a compelling bearish double top formation on the daily chart, with double highs on August 4 and 16.

If that plays out we would expect TSLA stock to move back to $750. We also have a bearish divergence between the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Money Flow Index (MFI). Both have trended lower from August 4 to 16 despite the double top. Our only caveat is the Tesla stock split is due on August 25, which would see a rush of retail buyers. Stock splits have a strong track record of being bullish short-term catalysts. That rally could provide a subsequent shorting opportunity. Note that it is a 3-for-1 stock split, so expect Tesla to trade in the $300s after.