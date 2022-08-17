- Tesla stock begins to run out of charge at key resistance.
- Elon Musk jokes about buying Manchester United.
- Meme stock rally in full force, but TSLA struggles for momentum.
Tesla (TSLA) failed to break the key resistance at $945 on Tuesday despite a huge rally in some meme stocks. While Tesla is not a meme stock per se, it does always make it into retail's most favorite lists and has a hugely loyal fan base among retail traders. Tuesday the stock looked set to push higher as it opened and tested $945, but the stock retraced to close at $919.69, which was in the red for the session.
Also read: Tesla Stock Deep Dive: Price target at $400 on China headwinds, margin compression, lower deliveries
Tesla stock news
Elon Musk has been busy overnight tweeting about buying Manchester United (MANU), which sent the stock higher in afterhours trading. Tesla, meanwhile, was lower following what has been a strong move this past month. Tesla's stock has rallied over 50% from the June lows, so really it is no surprise that it is now struggling for momentum. The equity rally across the main indices has also slowed as investors reassess the thought of further Fed rate hikes.
Tesla stock forecast
Can TSLA stock go to $945? If so, then a move to $1,000 would be likely and may signal the stretched, overextended nature of this rally. Given the aforementioned 50%-plus gain in a little over a month though, we may already be at the exhaustion point of this rally. The risk-reward in our view is, therefore, skewed to more downside, and we look for shorting opportunities. Currently, the high from Tuesday makes for a compelling bearish double top formation on the daily chart, with double highs on August 4 and 16.
If that plays out we would expect TSLA stock to move back to $750. We also have a bearish divergence between the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Money Flow Index (MFI). Both have trended lower from August 4 to 16 despite the double top. Our only caveat is the Tesla stock split is due on August 25, which would see a rush of retail buyers. Stock splits have a strong track record of being bullish short-term catalysts. That rally could provide a subsequent shorting opportunity. Note that it is a 3-for-1 stock split, so expect Tesla to trade in the $300s after.
Tesla chart, daily
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls below 1.0150 after US data
EUR/USD has extended its slide and declined to a fresh daily low below 1.0150 on Wednesday. The data from the US showed that Retail Sales Excluding Autos rose 0.4% in July, compared to market expectation for a decrease of 0.1%, helping the USD gather strength.
GBP/USD extends slide toward 1.2050 on renewed dollar strength
GBP/USD lost its traction after having recovered above 1.2100 in the early European session and started to edge lower toward 1.2050. The risk-averse market environment and rising US yields provide a boost to the dollar as focus shifts to FOMC July meeting minutes.
Gold slumps below $1,770 amid surging US yields
Gold came under renewed bearish pressure and dropped to its lowest level in nearly two weeks below $1,770. Surging UK gilt yields after hot UK inflation data triggered a leg higher in US T-bond yields on Wednesday, weighing heavily on XAU/USD.
Will the FOMC minutes make or break Bitcoin’s uptrend?
Ahead of the FOMC minutes release Bitcoin withdrawal from exchanges continued. Proponents expect the market to react to signs Fed members will continue with more aggressive interest rate hikes, increasing the pressure on Bitcoin price.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!