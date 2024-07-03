Tesla Stock Forecast: TSLA has best week since January following delivery dump

Tesla's 444K deliveries bested the 439K consensus for Q2.

TSLA stock performance (+16.9%) is best week since mid-January.

RoboTaxi unveiling on August 8 remains the focus for traders.

Tesla stock has risen above the 200-week SMA.

So far, this has been the best week for Tesla (TSLA) shareholders since the third week of January, and it’s only Tuesday. Tesla stock has gained 16.9% so far this week, rising more than 10% on Tuesday alone.

The cause of the rally was Tesla’s second-quarter delivery numbers arriving on Tuesday ahead of expectations.

Tesla stock news: Q2 surprises to upside

Tesla reported nearly 444K in second-quarter deliveries globally on Tuesday. Analysts had expected 439,300. Additionally, 410,831 vehicles were produced during the quarter.

The mainstream Model 3 and Model Y accounted for 422,405 of the total deliveries in the quarter, while its luxury models sold more than 21,500 units.

While the figures continue to show that demand for Teslas has flattened over the past 18 months, the data was much better than the vibe heading into its release. Barclays had cited registration data on Monday to lower its delivery forecast to 415K. So when the announcement came ahead of expectations, a burst of pent-up optimism was unleashed in the market.

The figure was still beneath year ago deliveries of 466K. Tesla's best quarter in its history was Q4 2023 when it deliveried more than 484K.

The stock dynamics were aided by a general swell leading up to the August 8 announcement of Tesla’s RoboTaxi efforts. Elon Musk and company have pegged their hopes on branching away from the primary auto business into an autonomous competitor to UBER and Cruise.

Tesla stock forecast

Tesla stock has broken above the descending top trendline on the weekly chart. This pattern had its start in the Summer of 2023, so this is rather significant. Obviously, this leads us to believe that the rally will continue.

TSLA stock is trading above its 200-week Simple Moving Average (SMA) for the first time since January as well. From here, the projected price target of the Inverse Head-and-Shoulders pattern (seen in pink) is $246.20. Above there lies historical resistance near $265. Happy trading.