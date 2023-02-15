Taiwan Semiconductor Stock Forecast: TSM slides on shocking Warren Buffet reversal

- Warren Buffet's Berkshire Hathaway sold most of its shares in Q4.
- TSM stock is down 6% in Wednesday's premarket on the news.
- Taiwan Semiconductor stock rose 50% since Buffet's position was made known last November.
- Nvidia and AMD stocks are also selling off Wednesday.
Taiwan Semiconductor's (TSM) stock price drooped 6% to $92 in Wednesday's premarket after disciples of Warren Buffet were spooked by the Oracle of Omaha's sudden scrapping of his position. A 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) shows that Buffet's Berkshire Hathaway sold off about 86% of his $5 billion position during the fourth quarter.
Taiwan Semiconductor stock news: What does the Oracle see?
What does Warren Buffet see that the rest of the market does not? For one, Berkshire Hathaway could just be taking profits, but that is somewhat unusual for the holding company's typical buy-and-hold mentality.
“It’s surprising that Berkshire cut its holding so much in just a quarter, which differs from its past practice of long-term investment and continuing to add shares,” said Tony Huang, vice president at Taishin Securities Investment Advisory, in an interview with Bloomberg.
TSM shares – trading in the low-$60s when Warren Buffet's investment was announced last November – did advance about 50% in value since the investment, so maybe Buffet just seized on a decent swing trade. However, more than half of that 50% came amid January's rally, so Berkshire would not have benefited.
The better theory is that Berkshire was just trimming ahead of expectations that 2023 would see another major downturn in equities. As evidence for this position, Berkshire's 13F also shows a 91% trimming of its investment in US Bancorp (USB), a position that it has held for years. Other stocks that were sold include Chevron (CVX), Bank of New York Mellon (BK), McKesson (MCK), Activision Blizzard (ATVI), Ally Financial (ALLY) and Kroger (KR).
TSM's sell-off has also affected major semiconductor customers like Nvidia (NVDA), down 1%, and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), down 0.6% in Wednesday's premarket. NASDAQ futures are also down 0.7% at the same time.
On Tuesday, Taiwan Semiconductor disclosed that it will raise its investment in Arizona by at least $3.5 billion. The first announcement last year stated that Taiwan Semi would invest $12 billion in a new advanced chip fab there, but later in the year the company tripled that figure to $40 billion. Its first facility is scheduled to begin operations in 2024, and the second fab is forecast to go online in 2026.
Taiwan Semiconductor stock forecast
Luckily, Taiwan Semiconductor stock has support nearby at $91. This level stems from August of 2022 as well as periods before then. If TSM stock breaks below $91, then the $83 resistance level from November of last year may also become a savior of sorts. Any drop below there and it is back to the $73-$74 support zone from the end of December. Interestingly enough, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) already anticipated this downturn when it crossed over bearishly on February 3.
TSM daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
