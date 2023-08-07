Economists at CIBC Capital Markets explain why near-term USD rallies should be faded over the long-term.
The degree of dissonance between the Fed and the market remains stark
Greater dissonance between the Federal Reserve and the market alongside liquidity risks portend near-term USD strength.
USD sellers should still look at rallies to get active over the medium-term.
DXY – Q3 2023: 103.23 | Q4 2023: 100.42
See: USD vulnerable on expectations that the Fed will not need to raise rates further this year – MUFG
