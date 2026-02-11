Pound Sterling recovers losses despite rising UK political risks, BoE rate cut bets
- Pound Sterling's upside could be limited as UK political risks rise, with Prime Minister Starmer facing resignation pressure.
- The BoE looks closer to another rate cut as forecasts show inflation falling below the 2% target by April.
- Markets expect January NFP to show 70,000 job gains, with the unemployment rate steady at 4.4%.
Pound Sterling (GBP) advances against the US Dollar (USD) after registering modest losses in the previous session, trading around 1.3650 during the Asian hours on Wednesday. The pair could extend losses as the Pound Sterling (GBP) faces pressure from rising political risks in the UK and growing expectations of near-term Bank of England (BoE) rate cuts.
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer is under mounting pressure after Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar called for his resignation over the fallout from the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. Starmer has pushed back against the calls, stating that he is not prepared to abandon his mandate or plunge the country into further instability.
Meanwhile, the Bank of England (BoE) appears increasingly close to another rate cut after updated forecasts showed inflation easing below the 2% target as early as April. Markets have ramped up bets for a BoE rate reduction, potentially as soon as March.
BoE policymaker Catherine Mann said on Monday that US tariffs are pushing UK inflation higher through Chinese export pricing. Mann added that there has been little trade diversion from China to the UK, with import prices contributing positively to UK CPI.
The US Census Bureau reported Tuesday that US Retail Sales were flat at $735 billion in December, following a 0.6% rise in November and missing expectations for a 0.4% increase. On a YoY basis, Retail Sales rose 2.4%, while total sales for October–December 2025 increased 3.0% (±0.4%) compared with the same period a year earlier.
Traders will closely monitor the delayed US employment report for more hints about the US interest rate outlook. Markets expect the Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) to show 70,000 jobs added in the US economy in January, while the Unemployment Rate is projected to remain steady at 4.4% during the same period.
Pound Sterling Price Today
The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies today. British Pound was the strongest against the US Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.10%
|-0.08%
|-0.32%
|-0.18%
|-0.54%
|-0.18%
|-0.11%
|EUR
|0.10%
|0.01%
|-0.26%
|-0.08%
|-0.44%
|-0.08%
|-0.00%
|GBP
|0.08%
|-0.01%
|-0.27%
|-0.09%
|-0.46%
|-0.10%
|-0.02%
|JPY
|0.32%
|0.26%
|0.27%
|0.16%
|-0.21%
|0.16%
|0.24%
|CAD
|0.18%
|0.08%
|0.09%
|-0.16%
|-0.37%
|-0.01%
|0.07%
|AUD
|0.54%
|0.44%
|0.46%
|0.21%
|0.37%
|0.36%
|0.44%
|NZD
|0.18%
|0.08%
|0.10%
|-0.16%
|0.00%
|-0.36%
|0.07%
|CHF
|0.11%
|0.00%
|0.02%
|-0.24%
|-0.07%
|-0.44%
|-0.07%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).
Pound Sterling FAQs
The Pound Sterling (GBP) is the oldest currency in the world (886 AD) and the official currency of the United Kingdom. It is the fourth most traded unit for foreign exchange (FX) in the world, accounting for 12% of all transactions, averaging $630 billion a day, according to 2022 data. Its key trading pairs are GBP/USD, also known as ‘Cable’, which accounts for 11% of FX, GBP/JPY, or the ‘Dragon’ as it is known by traders (3%), and EUR/GBP (2%). The Pound Sterling is issued by the Bank of England (BoE).
The single most important factor influencing the value of the Pound Sterling is monetary policy decided by the Bank of England. The BoE bases its decisions on whether it has achieved its primary goal of “price stability” – a steady inflation rate of around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is the adjustment of interest rates. When inflation is too high, the BoE will try to rein it in by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to access credit. This is generally positive for GBP, as higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to park their money. When inflation falls too low it is a sign economic growth is slowing. In this scenario, the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to cheapen credit so businesses will borrow more to invest in growth-generating projects.
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact the value of the Pound Sterling. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, and employment can all influence the direction of the GBP. A strong economy is good for Sterling. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the BoE to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen GBP. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Pound Sterling is likely to fall.
Another significant data release for the Pound Sterling is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought-after exports, its currency will benefit purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
Author
Akhtar Faruqui
FXStreet
Akhtar Faruqui is a Forex Analyst based in New Delhi, India. With a keen eye for market trends and a passion for dissecting complex financial dynamics, he is dedicated to delivering accurate and insightful Forex news and analysis.