Pound Sterling recovers losses despite rising UK political risks, BoE rate cut bets

Pound Sterling (GBP) advances against the US Dollar (USD) after registering modest losses in the previous session, trading around 1.3650 during the Asian hours on Wednesday. The pair could extend losses as the Pound Sterling (GBP) faces pressure from rising political risks in the UK and growing expectations of near-term Bank of England (BoE) rate cuts.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer is under mounting pressure after Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar called for his resignation over the fallout from the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. Starmer has pushed back against the calls, stating that he is not prepared to abandon his mandate or plunge the country into further instability.

Meanwhile, the Bank of England (BoE) appears increasingly close to another rate cut after updated forecasts showed inflation easing below the 2% target as early as April. Markets have ramped up bets for a BoE rate reduction, potentially as soon as March.

BoE policymaker Catherine Mann said on Monday that US tariffs are pushing UK inflation higher through Chinese export pricing. Mann added that there has been little trade diversion from China to the UK, with import prices contributing positively to UK CPI.

The US Census Bureau reported Tuesday that US Retail Sales were flat at $735 billion in December, following a 0.6% rise in November and missing expectations for a 0.4% increase. On a YoY basis, Retail Sales rose 2.4%, while total sales for October–December 2025 increased 3.0% (±0.4%) compared with the same period a year earlier.

Traders will closely monitor the delayed US employment report for more hints about the US interest rate outlook. Markets expect the Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) to show 70,000 jobs added in the US economy in January, while the Unemployment Rate is projected to remain steady at 4.4% during the same period.

Pound Sterling Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies today. British Pound was the strongest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.10% -0.08% -0.32% -0.18% -0.54% -0.18% -0.11% EUR 0.10% 0.01% -0.26% -0.08% -0.44% -0.08% -0.00% GBP 0.08% -0.01% -0.27% -0.09% -0.46% -0.10% -0.02% JPY 0.32% 0.26% 0.27% 0.16% -0.21% 0.16% 0.24% CAD 0.18% 0.08% 0.09% -0.16% -0.37% -0.01% 0.07% AUD 0.54% 0.44% 0.46% 0.21% 0.37% 0.36% 0.44% NZD 0.18% 0.08% 0.10% -0.16% 0.00% -0.36% 0.07% CHF 0.11% 0.00% 0.02% -0.24% -0.07% -0.44% -0.07% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).