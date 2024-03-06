Share:

Super Micro Computer stock gains once again on Wednesday.

SMCI is scheduled to enter the S&P 500 on March 18.

SMCI stock has risen more than 1,000% in the last year.

Argus gives SMCI a $1,350, Street-leading price target.





Super Micro Computer (SMCI) continues its 2024 rally on Wednesday. Despite having possibly the dumbest name in all of tech, Super Micro Computer is already up more than 300% so far in 2024 as Wall Street drowns the San Jose-based company in praise.

The primary reason that investors have glommed onto SMCI stock recently is that the company is now slated to join the S&P 500, which forces the world’s largest index funds to hold shares in Super Micro Computer. The company will replace Whirlpool (WHR) in the index.

Shares of SMCI have risen 3% on Wednesday, moving near $1,123 per share, while the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ advances slightly better.

Super Micro Computer Stock News

As a maker of servers specialized for artificial intelligence (AI) use cases, Super Micro Computer has a market cap of $60 billion, about four times the valuation necessary to be included in the S&P 500. The company had not been added before, because it has only recently achieved such a valuation.

SMCI stock has risen more than 1,000% over the past year as its profits continued to climb. The company grew adjusted EPS more than 500% over the past two years. That is even better than Nvidia (NVDA), the premier AI stock, which has gained 265% in that time. Like Nvidia, Super Micro Computer is a pick-and-shovel play.

Companies intent on developing new applications in the AI realm require GPUs from Nvidia to get the job done. Super Micro Computer then creates servers and storage products that are purpose-built for GPU-focused architectures, as well as software to manage them. Interestingly, both companies were founded in California in the same year – 1993.

As the AI sector sees massive growth over the next few years, Wall Street expects Super Micro Computer to benefit greatly.

"SMCI is very well positioned to serve demand from AI over the next few years,” wrote analysts from Goldman Sachs in a research note this week. However, the team said Cisco (CSCO) and Dell (DELL) are expected to become more competitive after several years, which should slow down Super Micro Computer’s blistering growth.

Goldman Sachs gives SMCI stock a neutral rating since it has already garnered a heady forward-looking valuation. Argus, on the other hand, posted the Street high price target for SMCI this week at $1,350.

"In our view, Super Micro is a leading computer and server provider for the age of generative AI," wrote Argus lead analyst Jim Kelleher. “Although the SMCI shares are not inexpensive, we believe prospects for near-term and long-term growth justify investment in the shares at current levels".

Super Micro Computer stock forecast

SMCI stock ricocheted off the 61.8% Fibonacci Extension on the daily chart. This Fibo level comes in just below $1,170. A break above that level will allow bulls to make a lunge toward the 78.6% Fibo, which is placed just under $1,300.

SMCI stock is already overbought on the Relative Strength Index (RSI) but not worryingly so. The RSI clocks in at 72 on Wednesday.

Bulls should only get worried if the SMCI price action moves below the prior range high from February 16 near $1,078. The 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) should hold up if SMCI experiences a pullback. The 20-day SMA is nearby the 23.6% Fibo at $875, which offers it a fuller portion of respect from the trading community.



