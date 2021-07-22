Stocks are back in bullish mode, so we’re back to looking for sweet buying occasions too. I have to admit, after the recent correction, we do have a lot of handsome buying opportunities.
Today’s comes from Prudential, a Fortune 500 company in the Financial Services industry. Here, we have a buy signal and it’s very fresh as it was only triggered yesterday!
Why are we positive here? We have three main positive factors. First, is the long-term uptrend. Second, is the defense of the horizontal support on 95 USD (orange). Third, and maybe the most important, is the wedge pattern (blue) and the breakout of its upper line. In theory, that breakout ends the bearish correction and starts the new bullish wave.
As long as the price stays above the orange support, the sentiment is positive. Price breaking the 95 USD line will mean the end of a buy signal, but this scenario does not seem likely at the moment.
Trading FX/CFDs on margin bears a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade FX/CFDs you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. You can sustain significant loss.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to 1.18 ahead of all-important ECB meeting
EUR/USD is hovering around 1.18 as the clock ticks down to the ECB's first policy announcement after unveiling its more dovish strategic review. ECB President Lagarde is set to make changes to communications and perhaps to policy. Covid headlines are eyed.
GBP/USD jumps to 1.3750, dismissing Brexit, covid concerns
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3750, extending its rebound from five-month lows. Sterling has shrugged off a growing EU-UK row over the Northern Irish protocol and persistently high covid figures in the UK.
Gold awaits acceptance below $1795 for further downside, ECB in focus
After peaking at $1814 in the Asian trading, gold price remained heavy for the most part of Wednesday, falling as low as $1795 before recapturing $1800 on closing. Daily technical setup continues to flag bearish risks for gold.
Bitcoin breathes life into altcoins
Bitcoin price might pull back before it continues its uptrend. Ethereum price is facing a critical resistance level at $2,018 and might retrace before heading higher. Ripple price is bouncing off a demand zone ranging from $0.548 to $0.568.
ECB Preview: Three reasons why Lagarde could hit the euro when it is down
Sell low, cover even lower – that could be the best strategy for trading the European Central Bank's upcoming decision with EUR/USD. While the common currency has been holding up better than some of its peers, this could be due to pre-ECB tensions rather than any material advantage.