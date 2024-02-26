Stock Market Today: US futures little changed ahead of the opening bell on Monday

- Wall Street's main indexes hit new all-time highs last week.
- US stock index futures trade flat on Monday.
- The US economic calendar will feature key data releases later in the week.
Nasdaq futures trade flat at 17,996.75, Dow Jones futures are down 0.1% at 39,152.00 and S&P futures are virtually unchanged at 5,100 ahead of the opening bell on Monday.
What to know before stock market opens
- Dow Jones and S&P 500 both closed at new all-time highs on Friday, gaining 1.3% and 1.6% on a weekly basis. Profit-taking caused the Nasdaq Composite to close the last trading day of the week in negative territory, but the index added 1.4% for the week.
- The Technology Sector started off the day as the best-performing major S&P 500 sector on Friday, rising nearly 1% before swinging to losses, ending the day down 0.27%. The Utilities Sector rose 0.71% to become Friday's best-performing sector, while the Energy Sector was down 0.58% at the closing bell.
- Palo Alto Network (PANW) gained 5.3% on Friday, ending at $282.09, while Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) tumbled 10.15% as the biggest loser, closing at $3,505.96.
- Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) initially gained more than 3% on Friday to trade at a new record-high of $823.94 but pulled back in the back half of the trading day to finish at $788.17, up around 0.36%. Nevertheless, NVDA was up over 8% for the week, closing in positive territory for the seventh consecutive week.
- The chipmaker had reported on Wednesday that earnings per share topped $5.16 versus the $4.64 forecast, while revenue climbed to $22.10 billion compared to the expected $20.62 billion. The company also said that it forecasts the current-quarter revenue of $24 billion, plus or minus 2%. Mizuho has raised the target price for Nvidia stock to $850 from $825, HSBC lifted its target to $880 from $835 and Citigroup revised its expectation to $820 from $575.
- The US Census Bureau will publish New Home Sales data for January on Monday. Later in the American session, the US Treasury will hold 2-year and 5-year note auctions.
- On Tuesday, January Durable Goods Orders data will be featured in the economic calendar before the US Bureau of Economic Analysis releases the second estimate of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth for the fourth quarter on Wednesday. Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) preferred gauge of inflation, figures will be scrutinized by market participants on Thursday.
- New York Fed President John Williams said on Friday that he expects the US central bank to start lowering the policy rate in the second half of the year. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, markets are pricing in a nearly 80% probability that the Fed will leave the policy rate unchanged at 5.25%-5.5% in the next two meetings.
- Workday, Inc. (WDAY) and ONEOK Inc. (OKE) are among the top companies that will report quarterly earnings after the closing bell on Monday.
Dow Jones FAQs
What is the Dow Jones?
The Dow Jones Industrial Average, one of the oldest stock market indices in the world, is compiled of the 30 most traded stocks in the US. The index is price-weighted rather than weighted by capitalization. It is calculated by summing the prices of the constituent stocks and dividing them by a factor, currently 0.152. The index was founded by Charles Dow, who also founded the Wall Street Journal. In later years it has been criticized for not being broadly representative enough because it only tracks 30 conglomerates, unlike broader indices such as the S&P 500.
What factors impact the Dow Jones Industrial Average?
Many different factors drive the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The aggregate performance of the component companies revealed in quarterly company earnings reports is the main one. US and global macroeconomic data also contributes as it impacts on investor sentiment. The level of interest rates, set by the Federal Reserve (Fed), also influences the DJIA as it affects the cost of credit, on which many corporations are heavily reliant. Therefore, inflation can be a major driver as well as other metrics which impact the Fed decisions.
What is Dow Theory?
Dow Theory is a method for identifying the primary trend of the stock market developed by Charles Dow. A key step is to compare the direction of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) and the Dow Jones Transportation Average (DJTA) and only follow trends where both are moving in the same direction. Volume is a confirmatory criteria. The theory uses elements of peak and trough analysis. Dow’s theory posits three trend phases: accumulation, when smart money starts buying or selling; public participation, when the wider public joins in; and distribution, when the smart money exits.
How can I trade the DJIA?
There are a number of ways to trade the DJIA. One is to use ETFs which allow investors to trade the DJIA as a single security, rather than having to buy shares in all 30 constituent companies. A leading example is the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA). DJIA futures contracts enable traders to speculate on the future value of the index and Options provide the right, but not the obligation, to buy or sell the index at a predetermined price in the future. Mutual funds enable investors to buy a share of a diversified portfolio of DJIA stocks thus providing exposure to the overall index.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances to 1.0850 ahead of Lagarde
EUR/USD trades in positive territory at around 1.0850 in the European session on Monday. The US Dollar is dragged lower by sluggish US Treasury bond yields, despite a tepid market mood. ECB President Lagarde will speak later in the day.
GBP/USD closes in on 1.2700 despite cautious mood
GBP/USD gathers recovery momentum and advances toward 1.2700 on Monday. The US Dollar struggles to benefit from the cautious market stance as US Treasury bond yields stay on the back foot. US housing data and Treasury note auctions are awaited.
Gold holds steady near $2,030 ahead of US Treasury note auctions
Gold lost its traction and retreated to the $2,030 area after edging higher toward $2,040 earlier in the day. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays below 4.3% ahead of 2-year and 5-year Treasury note auctions, helping XAU/USD hold its ground.
XRP price drops to $0.53 amidst concerns whether the SEC will settle its lawsuit against Ripple
XRP price decline to the psychologically important level of $0.50 becomes likely as the altcoin drops to $0.53 on Monday. XRP holders are anticipating the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) next move.
Five fundamentals for the week: Fed favorite PCE stands out as turbulent month ends Premium
Core PCE, the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge is the main event of the week. An update to US GDP in Q4 and January's Durable Goods Orders provides hard data. The forward-looking ISM Manufacturing PMI has the last word of the week.