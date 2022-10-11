- SPY remains pressured as bond yields rise.
- Earnings season is inbound with expectations set low.
- CPI data on Thursday is the key to any rally hopes.
Equities remain under pressure on Tuesday as bond yields rise globally. This naturally puts pressure on valuations, and already we are seeing European and Asian markets continue the trend lower. With the benchmark US 10-year yield fast approaching 4%, it will be difficult for equities to rally.
SPY news
As we approach one of the more important data releases of the month, we will likely see some position squaring. Last week we witnessed a sharp sell-off early in the week before a modest rally as we approached Friday's employment report. A strong showing ended any pivot hopes, and equities once again plunged. That has continued this week with the sell-off likely to continue on Tuesday. All eyes are on bond markets and bond market volatility. The Bank of England is once again stepping into its bond markets to try and calm the situation, but yields overall remain higher. As we approach Thursday's CPI though, we expect a stabilization and perhaps a slight rally in risk assets. The CPI will then be key. Another high number, and stocks will again plunge.
However, hopes and signs are there for a risk asset rally. As we pointed out in our week ahead preview (see here Week Ahead on Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ): Earnings season begins and CPI data the highlight), sentiment and positioning are massively skewed to the downside. Any rally will call some short covering from hedge funds and CTA trend -ollowing systems having to chase any rally. Added to that, we have seasonal factors in favor of a recovery in stocks. October is historically a positive month, and in a midterm election cycle it is even more skewed to the upside.
The potential is there, but the caveat is Thursday's CPI. Will we finally see some cooling in inflationary pressure and the Fed pivot talk again increasing? On Friday we also begin earnings season. The bar has been set low in terms of expectations. We are all aware of how bad retailers were last time out. We have had FedEx (FDX) and Nike (NKE) release poor guidance, so again we feel the skew is tilted higher. This is a risk-reward outcome, not a recommendation.
SPY forecast
We approach the key 200-week moving average. Last time out the SPY bounced from the level, so it remains key. Just below we get strong support at $352 from the Fibonacci retracement of the March 2020 low to high. That is key support. $373 remains our key pivot. A break higher and a swift move to $388 cannot be ruled out.
SPY daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats to 0.9700 amid risk aversion
EUR/USD has lost its recovery momentum and declined to the 0.9700 area in the early American session on Tuesday. Wall Street's main indexes pushed lower following the opening bell, allowing the dollar to regather its strength and weighing on the pair.
GBP/USD loses traction, declines toward 1.1050
GBP/USD has turned south and dropped toward 1.1050 after having peaked above 1.1100 earlier in the day. The souring market mood, as reflected by heavy losses witnessed in US stock markets, seems to have caused the pair to come under bearish pressure.
Gold struggles to hold above $1,670
Gold took advantage of declining US Treasury bond yields during the European trading hours and climbed above $1,670. The renewed dollar strength amid risk aversion and the modest recovery seen in US yields, however, forced XAU/USD to lose its bullish momentum.
Polkadot price on edge, slight bearish wind could trigger a 20% nosedive
Polkadot price shows a full-fledged bearish continuation pattern that could trigger a steep decline if buyers do not intervene. If, as expected, bulls fail to step in, investors should prepare for a sharp correction for DOT.
TSLA gets China sales boost
Tesla looks set to open lower on Tuesday as conflicting stories circulate regarding the stock. The sideshow continues to be whether CEO Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter (TWTR) also continues to weigh on Tesla.