Spain's government to roll out universal basic income soon - Bloomberg

The Spanish government is working to roll out a universal basic income as soon as possible, as part of a number of measures aimed at containing the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

The project, which will focus on assisting families, is being coordinated by Social Security Minister Jose Luis Escriva, economy minister Nadia Calvino said during an interview Sunday night with Spanish broadcaster La Sexta.

Spain is dealing with the second-worst coronavirus outbreak in Europe, and the pandemic has pushed the government to order a state of emergency, according to Bloomberg.