S&P500 technical analysis: US stocks downfall intensify as the trade war is taking its toll

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • US stocks are on the way down as the trade war intensify.
  • The index broke below the 200-period simple moving average (SMA).

S&P500 daily chart
 
The S&P500 Index is trading in a correction down below the 200-period simple moving average (SMA).

S&P500 4-hour chart


The index is under selling pressure below its main SMAs. The S&P500 broke below the 2,760.00 level. The market is weak and 2,720.00 and the 2,700.00 handle can become bear targets. Resistance is at the 2,770.00 and 2,800.00 levels.


Additional key levels

SP 500

Overview
Today last price 2752
Today Daily Change -37.75
Today Daily Change % -1.35
Today daily open 2789.75
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 2848.2
Daily SMA50 2877.1
Daily SMA100 2815
Daily SMA200 2766.74
Levels
Previous Daily High 2798.75
Previous Daily Low 2776.5
Previous Weekly High 2874.75
Previous Weekly Low 2805.25
Previous Monthly High 2954.75
Previous Monthly Low 2850.25
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 2790.25
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 2785
Daily Pivot Point S1 2777.92
Daily Pivot Point S2 2766.08
Daily Pivot Point S3 2755.67
Daily Pivot Point R1 2800.17
Daily Pivot Point R2 2810.58
Daily Pivot Point R3 2822.42

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

