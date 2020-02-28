S&P500 Price Analysis: Index crashes more than 15% in 7 days, lowest since October 2019

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The S&P 500 is down more than 15% in only seven days.
  • The S&P 500 is trading below the 200-day simple moving average (DMA).
  • The Coronavirus spread is sending global markets into panic.
 

S&P 500 daily chart

 
Sellers are selling the American stock index relentlessly. The benchmark is about to records its worst monthly decline since May 2019. The S&P500 is now trading below the critical 200-day simple moving average (DMA) as the market is challenging the 2900 support level. The spread of the Coronavirus is making traders worried about the heath of the global economy. The path of least resistance remains down with 2800 and 2700 as potential targets.
 

Additional key levels

SP 500

Overview
Today last price 2885
Today Daily Change -65.75
Today Daily Change % -2.23
Today daily open 2950.75
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 3296.01
Daily SMA50 3278.14
Daily SMA100 3181.59
Daily SMA200 3056.14
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 3105
Previous Daily Low 2945.75
Previous Weekly High 3395.25
Previous Weekly Low 3328.75
Previous Monthly High 3338.5
Previous Monthly Low 3190.5
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 3006.58
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 3044.17
Daily Pivot Point S1 2896
Daily Pivot Point S2 2841.25
Daily Pivot Point S3 2736.75
Daily Pivot Point R1 3055.25
Daily Pivot Point R2 3159.75
Daily Pivot Point R3 3214.5

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

