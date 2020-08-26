S&P 500 top movers: Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM: NYSE) shares soar by more than 20%

- S&P 500 continues to push higher toward 3,500.
- Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM: NYSE) surges to all-time highs on upbeat quarterly results.
For the third straight day, Wall Street's main indexes started the day little changed. However, the risk-on market environment on coronavirus treatment optimism provided a boost to stocks and the S&P 500 Index (SPX) touched a fresh all-time high of 3,481. At the moment, the SPX is up 0.7% on the day at 3,467.
S&P 500 top movers
Following the closing bell on Tuesday, Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM: NYSE) reported that total revenue increased by an impressive 29% to $5.15 billion in the second quarter from a year earlier. This figure beat analysts' estimate of $4.9 billion. Moreover, the company noted that it sees 2021 fiscal year revenue between $20.7 billion and $20.8 billion, compared to previous forecast of $20 billion.
Boosted by these upbeat figures, CRM surged to an all-time high of $277,97 before retreating on profit-taking. At the moment, CRM is up 23.28% on the day at $266.15.
On the other hand, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH: NYSE) and SL Green Realty Corp (SLG: NYSE) shares are down 6.3% and 4.75%, respectively, as the biggest daily percentage losers.
