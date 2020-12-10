S&P 500 Top Movers: Energy stocks surge higher on crude oil rally

S&P 500 Index looks to close the day flat.

Rising crude oil prices provide a boost to energy stocks.

Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY: NYSE) is the top gainer on Thursday.

The S&P 500 Index (SPX) started the day deep in the negative territory but staged a rebound after political headlines from the US suggested that lawmakers could reach a deal on coronavirus relief bill next week. However, market participants remain reluctant to take large positions and the SPX remains on track to close the day little changed around 3,670.

S&P 500 top movers

With coronavirus vaccine optimism allowing investors to price a steady recovery in energy demand, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) surged to its highest level since early March at $47.70 and fueled a rally in the S&P 500 Energy Index.

As of writing, Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY: NYSE) was up 8.9% on the day at $21.10 as the top percentage gainer. Among the other SPX-listed energy stocks, Apache Corp (APA: NASDAQ), Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG: NASDAQ) and Devon Energy Corp (DVN: NYSE) gain between 8% and 5.5%.

On the other hand, the three biggest decliners are Centurylink Inc (LUMN: NYSE), Martin Marietta Materials Inc (MLM: NYSE) and General Motors Co (GM: NYSE), losing 4%, 3.7% and 3.3%, respectively.