S&P 500 Top Movers: Energy stocks surge higher on crude oil rally

- S&P 500 Index looks to close the day flat.
- Rising crude oil prices provide a boost to energy stocks.
- Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY: NYSE) is the top gainer on Thursday.
The S&P 500 Index (SPX) started the day deep in the negative territory but staged a rebound after political headlines from the US suggested that lawmakers could reach a deal on coronavirus relief bill next week. However, market participants remain reluctant to take large positions and the SPX remains on track to close the day little changed around 3,670.
S&P 500 top movers
With coronavirus vaccine optimism allowing investors to price a steady recovery in energy demand, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) surged to its highest level since early March at $47.70 and fueled a rally in the S&P 500 Energy Index.
As of writing, Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY: NYSE) was up 8.9% on the day at $21.10 as the top percentage gainer. Among the other SPX-listed energy stocks, Apache Corp (APA: NASDAQ), Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG: NASDAQ) and Devon Energy Corp (DVN: NYSE) gain between 8% and 5.5%.
On the other hand, the three biggest decliners are Centurylink Inc (LUMN: NYSE), Martin Marietta Materials Inc (MLM: NYSE) and General Motors Co (GM: NYSE), losing 4%, 3.7% and 3.3%, respectively.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD crashes under 1.32 on no-deal Brexit fears
GBP/USD has tumbled below 1.32, a fall of over 100 pips as Brexit talks seem to be on the verge of collapse. UK PM Johnson said that a no-deal Brexit is "looking very very likely." The new deadline is Sunday.
EUR/USD drops below 1.2150 on ECB's exchange rate comments
EUR/USD drops below 1.2150, quickly shedding 30 pips following ECB Villeroy's comments on the euro exchange rate. The US dollar recovers ground amid stimulus concerns and the FDA's recommendation to approve Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.
XAU/USD reverses an intraday dip back closer to weekly lows
Gold edged lower during the mid-European session and dropped to the lower end of its weekly range, around the $1824 region, albeit lacked follow-through.
Where next for the Fed, fiscal stimulus and Trump
A turbulent 2020 is nearly over with one last Federal Reserve meeting. Joseph Trevisani and Yohay Elam preview the world's most powerful central bank meeting and move toward 2021.
WTI: Off intraday top but stays mildly positive near nine-month high above $47.00
WTI bulls catch a breather after refreshing the highest levels since March 04, 2020. Risks recently benefitted from vaccine news, uncertainty over US stimulus, Brexit weigh on the mood. US dollar weakness can keep the oil bulls happy.