S&P 500 (SPX) Nasdaq (QQQ) Day Ahead: Buy the Yellen dip already!

One day of modest losses and it feels like the crash of 1929 by the tone of many media commentators. The Dow actually finished up yesterday while the S&P 500 took a modest fall. We have been programmed by the Fed to think that markets can never go down now and when they do we totally overreact. Wait until the real reckoning comes. Janet Yellen attempted to inject some reality into markets yesterday by saying what the Fed dare not speak of, rising rates. An unusual move for a Treasury Secretary to step on the Fed's turf but interesting as Powell's term ends in 9 months.

As it stands yesterday's wobbles look like being bought up already as all scream buy the dip. To be fair that strategy has been working well for most of the last 12 months. With the Fed having the markets back and the economy set to explode it probably has the most risk-reward going forward.

The market is showing signs of fatigue with strong earnings this week and last not being rewarded. In particular Big tech stocks are being punished for powerful results with analysts now saying it makes next year's comparison that much harder. I mean really you blow out results only for analysts to say well now you are making it too hard for yourself.

VIX gave us all a little worry by popping above 20 but has recceeded and risk appears to be back on this morning as the dollar weakens slightly to 1.2010 against euro, Gold unchanged at 1778 and Bitcoin higher at 55,500.

The Mr. Miyagi markets (risk on risk-off, showing my age here) are feeding through to equity indices with European markets all 1% or more higher. The Dax is +1.4%, FTSE +1% and the EuroStoxx +1.3%.

US futures are also higher with S&P +0.4%, Dow +0.3% and Nasdaq +0.7%.

The S&P 500 did breach its 9-day moving average yesterday so the next few sessions will be interesting to see if bears can awaken. MACD remains in a bearish crossover.

Wall street top news

EU PMI improves to 50.5 for services, 53.8 composite reading.

US ADP employment change 742k versus 850k forecast.

Facebook (FB) upholds former President Trump's suspension from the platform.

Boeing (BA) new issue in 737 Max as electrical grounding issues prompt air safety officials to ask for more analysis-Reuters.

India still recording record new Covid deaths.

Activision Blizzard (ATVI) reported strong earnings after the close on Tuesday. Shares up 5% premarket.

General Motors (GM) beats on EPS revenue slightly behind, guidance to the top end of the range.

LYFT shares post better than expected results. Shares up 4% premarket.

Match Group (MTCH) results better than forecasts, stock up 5% premarket.

Hilton (HLT) says 97% of hotels open by end of April-CNBC. Results miss expectations.

Caesars (CZR) reports better than expected results, shares up 7% premarket.

Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP) shares down 7% premarket as EPS misses.

Westrock (WRK) results miss, shares down 6% premarket.

Devon Energy (DVN) EPS beats estimates, shares up 4% premarket.

Zillow (Z) shares up 3% premarket on better than expected Q1 sales.

Ups and Downs

Under Armour (UAA): Atlantic Equities upgrades.

Community Health (CYH): Jefferies upgrades.

Ferrari (RACE): Societe Generale downgrades. Morgan Stanley lowers price target.

Kraft Heinz (KHC): DZ Bank downgrades.

Thompson Reuters (TRI): CIBC downgrades.

NVIDIA: Baird initiates as outperform.

Activision Blizzard (ATVI): Morgan Stanley raises price target.

Economic releases due

At the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author is short SPY. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

This article is for information purposes only. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice. It is important to perform your own research before making any investment and take independent advice from a registered investment advisor.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to accuracy, completeness, or the suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.