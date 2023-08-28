S&P 500 Futures, yields portray cautious optimism on China stimulus while preparing for US inflation, NFP

- Market sentiment improves after global central bankers appear defending restrictive policies but failed to signal more rate hikes.
- China stimulus, consolidation ahead of this week’s top-tier US employment, inflation data also allow traders to pare recent moves.
- S&P 500 Futures defends previous day’s rebound from one-week low, yields dribble around multi-day high after snapping five-week uptrend.
- Risk catalysts may entertain intraday traders with eyes on US Core PCE Price Index, NFP.
The risk appetite improves on early Monday as market players cheer China's stimulus while consolidating the previous weekly moves ahead of the top-tier US inflation and employment data. Also likely to defend the optimists could be the mixed bias of the global central bankers at the Jackson Hole Symposium, as well as the resumption of trading of China’s troubled real-estate player Evergrande after 17 months of a halt.
While portraying the mood, S&P 500 Futures defend the previous day’s rebound from a one-week low to around 4,420, up 0.10% intraday, whereas the US 10-year Treasury bond yields grind near 4.23% after snapping the four-week uptrend by posting minor weekly losses as it retreated from the highest level since 2007.
The weekend news from China suggests the introduction of one more measure to boost economic activity, via halving of the current stamp duty of 0.1% on stock trading. On the same line could be the news from the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) which cites people familiar with the decision-making process in China to highlight Chinese Communist Party Chairman Xi Jinping’s deep-rooted philosophical objections to Western-style consumption-driven growth, suggesting more stimulus ahead.
Additionally, the market’s mixed concerns about the futures of the restrictive monetary policies at the major central banks also allow traders to remain hawkish.
During the last week, Fed Chair Jerome Powell reiterated his defense for “higher for longer” rates while stating that the policy is restrictive but the Fed can’t be certain what neutral rate level is. The policymaker also added that there is substantial further ground to cover to get back to price stability while also stating that the economic uncertainty calls for agile monetary policy-making.
It should be noted that the policymakers from the rest of the major central banks, including the European Central Bank (ECB), Bank of England (BoE) and the Bank of Japan (BoJ), also appeared cautiously hawkish and hence allowed the traders to pare the previous moves on early Monday.
Elsewhere, US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo visits Beijing and her meeting with Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao appeared well even as the policymaker defends American National Security measures.
Against this backdrop, stocks in China rally even as Evergrande slumps on returning to the trade journal after 17 months. The same propels the sentiment in the Asia-Pacific market and weighs on the US Dollar Index (DXY).
Moving on, the risk catalysts will provide the fresh impulse ahead of the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) favorite inflation gauge, namely the Core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index for July, and the monthly employment data will be crucial for clear directions.
Also read: Forex Today: US inflation and jobs data to challenge Dollar's rally
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds gains below 0.6450 after Australian Retail Sales
AUD/USD is keeping its recovery momentum toward 0.6450 after the Australian Retail Sales data beat estimates with 0.5% MoM in July. Traders cheer the improving market mood despite renewed US-Sino tensions amid China's stimulus optimism.
EUR/USD stays bid near 1.0800 as US Dollar retreat on upbeat mood
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.0800, attempting a rebound from the lowest level in 13 weeks early Monday. The pair justifies the return of risk flows while digesting the hawkish comments from Fed Chair Powell and ECB President Lagarde at the Jackson Hole Symposium last Friday.
Gold treads water around $1,920 after mixed statements at Jackson Hole
Gold price trades near $1,915 per troy ounce during the Asian session on Monday, extending the previous week's gains. The recent pullback in United States (US) Treasury yields has contributed to the rebound in the price of yellow metal.
Solana total value locked and transactions recover, likely to catalyze SOL price recovery
Solana, one of Ethereum network’s competitors, witnessed a 50% increase in the total volume of assets locked (TVL) on its blockchain. Solana’s TVL climbed from 205.11 million to 309.32 million since the beginning of 2023.
Week Ahead – Volatility to continue as US jobs and inflation data on the way
Markets have been taunted by shifting Fed expectations over the past week and there’s likely to be more anguish for investors in the next few days as crucial payrolls and inflation numbers are coming up. The August jobs report and PCE inflation readings will be closely watched amid signs the US economy is starting to lose steam fast.