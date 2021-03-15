S&P 500 Futures trim early Asian gains as Treasury yields firm up

- S&P 500 Futures fizzle upside momentum as risks consolidate.
- US 10-year Treasury yield stay firm around February 2020 high marked on Friday.
- Yellen tried to placate bond bears but failed, Biden praised talks with Asia-Pacific allies.
- Vaccine optimism dwindles, China data came in positive, US Pres. Biden’s speech eyed.
S&P 500 Futures ease from intraday high, currently up 0.10% around 3,936, amid early Monday. In doing so, the risk barometer fails to justify the recent pick-up in the US Treasury yields amid a quiet Asian session.
US 10-year Treasury yields regain 1.63%, highest since early February 2020, during the recent rise. The bond bears eased controls earlier in Asia after US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen again rejected fears of reflation despite expecting a short-term run-up in rates.
Even so, upbeat comments from US President Joe Biden and AstraZeneca’s rejection of claims that the vaccine causes blood clotting to seem to favor the mood. Also on the positive side could be China’s upbeat Retail Sales and Industrial Production details suggesting the notable recovery in the world’s second-largest economy.
Furthermore, US stimulus and hopes of more fiscal relief join chatters that Tokyo is not looking for an extension of the virus-led emergency to add to the risk-on mood.
It should be noted though that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit to Asia, amid the fresh Sino-American tussle probe the risks.
Amid these plays, Asia-Pacific shares trade mixed whereas commodities stay mildly bid. Further, the US dollar index (DXY) keeps Friday’s recovery moves around 91.67.
Looking forward, investors will keep their eyes on US President Biden’s appearance on the ABC for fresh impulse amid a light calendar. Though, major attention will be given to this week’s FOMC meeting.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Mildly offered around mid-1.1900s but short-term rising channel favors bulls
EUR/USD wavers around 1.1950 during the initial Asian session trading on Monday. The currency major has been on a recovery mode since last Tuesday, portraying an ascending trend channel bullish pattern.
GBP/USD: Bulls keep reins above 200-HMA, immediate support line
GBP/USD wavers around intraday low while keeping late Friday’s recovery from 1.3863. Upbeat RSI, sustained trading above 200-HMA, one-week-old rising trend line favor bulls. 50-HMA guards immediate upside ahead of short-term horizontal hurdle.
GBP/USD: Bulls keep reins above 200-HMA, immediate support line
GBP/USD wavers around intraday low while keeping late Friday’s recovery from 1.3863. Upbeat RSI, sustained trading above 200-HMA, one-week-old rising trend line favor bulls. 50-HMA guards immediate upside ahead of short-term horizontal hurdle.
Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE liftoff to $0.065 in the cards
Dogecoin is doddering at $0.056 after bouncing off key short-term support. Price action above the 200 Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart would pave the way for gains eying $0.065. Failing to hold above the 200 SMA may increase from selling orders.
S&P 500 Week Ahead: Can stimulus check traders ward off inflation bears
Major US indices struggled to eke out gains on Friday to end the week on a positive note. The week began cautiously as investors had suffered through a tech headwind for early March. Inflation ticks back into consciousness, PPI rises and 10 Year pops to 1.63%.