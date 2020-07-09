S&P 500: Futures dwindle above 3,150 amid quiet markets

- S&P 500 Futures fade upside momentum below 3,170, repeats the on and off moves since Friday.
- Virus figures from the US continue to come out as worrisome, data from Tokyo, Beijing suggest immediate relief.
- The Sino-American tussle continues with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo recently on the driver’s seat.
- China inflation, US Jobless Claims could offer intermediate moves but major attention will be on the virus/geopolitical updates.
S&P 500 Futures remain pressured while taking rounds to 3,165 during the initial hour of Tokyo open on Thursday. The US equity derivative recently took a U-turn from 3,170 while repeating its five-day alternate pattern of making a loss after printing a positive day. The risk barometer’s latest moves could be traced to the surge in the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the US in contrast to the rest of the world. Also suggesting pessimism for the world’s largest economy is the record budget deficit and tension with China. However, the market has been quiet amid a lack of major data/events ahead of the June monthly inflation data from Beijing and weekly US Jobless Claims.
The Texas Health Department suggests new cases rise by 9,979 to 220,564 on Wednesday while marking the biggest daily increase since pandemic started. On a broader scale, the US pandemic numbers surged past-3.0 million with the recent official figures suggesting a hike of 59,655 on Wednesday. It should also be noted that a top US health official, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases has already poured cold water on expectations of any relief from the virus.
On the contrary, figures from Tokyo suggest only 75 new cases on Wednesday, the first below-100 reading in seven days. Further, Beijing keeps flashing zero cases for the third day in a row whereas Victoria also marked a lesser hike in the COVID-19 numbers.
Mainly due to this virus woes, the US government’s budget deficit has risen by the record high of $2.7 trillion during the first nine months of the fiscal year. Even so, St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard remains optimistic while expecting a below 8.0% unemployment rate by the end of the year.
Elsewhere, US diplomat Pompeo embarks upon China’s human rights violation after announcing visa restrictions for Beijing’s diplomats. The Trump administration member is also joining others to discuss undermining the Hong Kong dollar peg. Though, the dragon nation remains firm and establishes a new security office in Hong Kong.
Amid all these catalysts, the US 10-year Treasury yields extend the previous day’s gains above 0.66% while stocks in Japan and Australia print mild gains by the press time.
Looking forward, anticipated recovery in China’s June month Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Producer Price Index (PPI) might offer intermediate direction to the US equity gauge. However, any disappointment from the US Jobless Claims could extend the losses.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds the lower ground around 0.6975 on mixed Chinese inflation
Having faced rejection once again near 0.7000, AUD/USD holds the lower ground near 0.6975 following the release of the mixed Chinese inflation numbers for June. Coronavirus-led regional lockdown risks continue to weigh on the aussie.
USD/JPY: Under pressure testing 107.20 support
USD/JPY opened down in Asia as the risk rally undermines the safe haven of the US dollar, continuing the theme from Wall Street. USD/JPY bears are taking control and testing a key support at 1-7.20 in Tokyo. Risk appetite is mixed from one day to the next, familiar ranges to play out.
Gold: Sidelined in Asia, eyes fourth-straight weekly gain
Gold bulls are taking a breather, having pushed prices to nine-year highs on Wednesday. Weekly gain looks likely on coronavirus concerns and US-China tensions. A key technical indicator is reporting overbought conditions for first since February.
WTI: Rounding bottom on hourly chart highlights $41.15
WTI stays mildly bid above $41.00 while remaining above 100-HMA. Multiple failures to cross $41.15 confront a bullish chart formation on a short timeframe. June month’s top, February low will be on the buyers’ radar after a successful break.
Look East for market direction
When the stock market of the world’s second largest economy jumps more than 450 points, or 8%, in a week, it is time to sit up and take notice. The Shanghai Composite index, which acts as the benchmark for Chinese stocks, is now at 2018 levels.