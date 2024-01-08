S&P 500 Forecast: Traders ready for bank earnings as index approaches all-time high

Share:

Standard & Poor’s 500 jumped more than 1% on Monday.

The all-time high from two years ago at 4,818 beckons.

US December CPI on Thursday is projected to show core inflation falling.

JPMorgan, Bank of America, UnitedHealth Group and BlackRock report earnings this week.

The S&P 500 index has started the week off on the right foot in the first full week of trading for the year. The index closed up 1.4% on Monday, while the NASDAQ Composite leapt ahead 2.2% due to rising risk-on sentiment. The Dow Jones (DJIA) was able to overcome initial negativity from Boeing (BA) to close up nearly 0.6%.

The market is largely excited for a return to earnings season as the big banks kick-off the round of fourth-quarter releases on Friday. Additionally, December’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) for December arrives on Thursday and will give the market further cues on how soon it can expect interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve.

S&P 500 News: Large financials report Q4 results on Friday

It sure seems like we just finished with third-quarter 2023 results not too long ago. Already though, 2024 begins with some of the largest public companies preparing to deliver their results.

On Friday, a blistering number of high-profile banks, financial institutions and the largest health insurer in the United States will release results for the quarter ending in December. These include BlackRock (BRK), Wells Fargo (WFC), Bank of America (BAC), JPMorgan (JPM) and UnitedHealth Group (UNH).

Jefferies (JEF), one of the smaller investment banks on Wall Street, was actually the first to report. After the close on Monday, Jefferies beat expectations by posting GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the fourth quarter on revenue of $1.2 billion. Revenue came in down 17% from a year ago, but Jefferies still beat the sales consensus by $50 million and by 8 cents on the bottom line.

UnitedHealth Group reports before the open on Friday. The insurer has been given the raised eyebrow by most analysts going into Friday’s release. Rising healthcare costs make earnings less certain, and CVS Health (CVS) announced on Monday that its managed care costs in Q4 would far exceed initial guidance. Both revenue and net income for UnitedHealth’s Q4 are expected to trail the third-quarter results. Wall Street estimates adjusted EPS of $5.98 on $92.16 billion in revenue.

Bank of America is projected to see Q4 GAAP EPS fall from $0.85 one year ago to $0.61 on Friday. Revenue is also expected to decline $550 million YoY to $23.98 billion. The bank has beaten Wall Street projections for the past five consecutive quarter however. Analysts are much more upbeat about the following two banks than Bank of America, for whom analysts have largely revised their estimates lower.

JPMorgan is likewise expected to see a YoY decline in fourth-quarter GAAP EPS, but revenue consensus of $39.8 billion would mark a $5 billion increase on the top line.

Wells Fargo is also expected to post a dropoff in earnings on Friday. The large lender is slated to deliver GAAP EPS of $0.94. Revenue is expected to rise, however, to $20.37 billion, an upward adjustment from last year’s $19.66 billion.

Wealth manager BlackRock is forecast to report Q4 GAAP EPS of $8.71 on $4.59 billion in revenue. The company is also expected to shed more light on its spot Bitcoin ETF, which is seeking approval from the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC).

December CPI should light up equity market bulls

The fact that December’s jobs report last Friday came in above consensus at 216K has made investors a bit more sheepish. Obviously, a robust employment market is a good thing for stocks overall, but it makes it less likely that inflation will drop fast enough to ensure a steady bevy of interest rate cuts from the central bank throughout the year.

That is the background thinking heading into Thursday’s CPI release. Core inflation in December is forecast to grow at 0.3% on a monthly basis, while the annual reading should fall from 4% to 3.8%.

Meanwhile, headline annual inflation is expected to tick up from 3.1% to 3.2%. If core inflation for some reason heads in the same direction as the projected headline figure, then expect stocks to reel. However, the more likely scenario based on the Fed’s dovish stance in December is that core inflation continues its long downward trend. In that case, the market should rocket higher. Any data reflecting a less inflationary environment on the monthly figures will also lead the market to rally as traders push forward rate cuts on their 2024 calendars.