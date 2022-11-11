After posting its best day in two years, the S&P 500 futures index has been on a positive note on Friday. The importance of Thursday’s rally is that the index rose to a fresh high since September 19 breaking the 3920.3 key market top.
After making a higher bottom at 3697.9 on the 3rd of November, buyers overstepped the 50-EMA to pave the way towards the 200-day EMA ahead of the US market opening on Friday. Such a move has resulted in forming a head and shoulders pattern that caused buyers to be challenged by the neckline around the 3980.8 hurdle, which is in line with the %127.2 Fibonacci projection level of the last downswing from 3920.3 to 3697.9.
If buyers manage to overcome this obstacle while the major trend which began in January, is still downward, further positive traction can send the price to hit the 4057.7 barrier, coinciding with the %161.8 level of the Fibonacci projection. Eventually, overstepping this barrier can fuel the upside momentum having bulls meet the major resistance of the downtrend line at around the 4142.7 mark.
Otherwise, if sellers get back to their seats and push back bulls from the neckline the reversal pattern will still remain upheld but the immediate support can be estimated at 3920. However, bears need to get the price all way down below the right shoulder at 3697.9 to invalidate the bullish head and shoulders pattern.
Short-term momentum oscillators favour the bullish sentiment. RSI has entered the buying region after a period of sideways in the neutral zone. Momentum is also approaching its extreme in the buying area, above the 100-threshold. Likewise, MACD bars are battling the zero line to cross into the positive territory along with the rising signal line. But worth to mention that all now depends on that how the neckline will treat the rally.
Trading forex and other financial instruments involve a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors or traders. Traders must carefully consider their trading objectives, financial situation, risk appetite, and level of experience before stepping into margin trading with Inveslo. There's a risk of losing more than the trader’s initial investment. The higher the leverage, the more the risk, which can go or against you. Traders are advised to be aware of the associated risks.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EURUSD rises above 1.0300 as US Dollar selloff continues
EUR/USD has preserved its bullish momentum and climbed to its highest level in three months above 1.1300. The safe-haven US Dollar resumes its post-CPI downside as risk flows continue to dominate the financial markets ahead of the weekend.
GBPUSD extends rally, closes in on 1.1800
GBPUSD has extended its rally and advanced toward 1.1800 in the second half of the day on Friday. The broad-based US Dollar weakness, as reflected by a 1% decline in the US Dollar Index, amid improving market mood helps the pair stretch higher.
Gold climbs to multi-month highs above $1,760
Gold continues to push higher and trades above $1,760 for the first time in nearly three months on Friday. The US Dollar stays under heavy bearish pressure as investors cheer the soft US inflation report and heightened optimism about Chine easing coronavirus restrictions.
Bitcoin price: How scooping up BTC at $17,000 could play out in bleeding bear market
Bitcoin plummeted to a weekly low of $15,742 before recovering above the $17,000 level. In bear markets, a BTC consolidation and bottom formation takes anywhere from weeks to months.
US CPI cools, bond yields plummet, the Dollar extends slide
A surprise drop in both headline and core inflation in the US sent stocks surging while the Dollar slid anew against its rivals. Optimism that the Fed could shift to softer interest rate hikes over the next months pushed the Dollar lower.