Sources: US Pres. Trump considering $15 billion bailout for Iran – US Press

The Daily Beast, an American news and opinion website, quotes four sources with knowledge of US President Trump’s conversations with the French President Macron, as saying that Trump has hinted that he is actively considering a French plan to extend a $15 billion credit line to the Iranians if Tehran comes back into compliance with the Obama-era nuclear deal.
EUR/USD: Remains stuck at key resistance despite trade optimism
EUR/USD has bounced back above 1.10, but the bias remains bearish, as the range breakdown confirmed on Wednesday is still valid. Trump delayed the imposition of 5% extra tariffs on $250B worth of Chinese goods by two weeks to Oct. 15.
GBP/USD: Slips below 61.8% Fibo. on the break of 1-week-old support-line
Having breached one-week-old rising trend-line, the GBP/USD pair declines below 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of July-September downpour as it flashes 1.2330 quote on the chart during early Thursday.
USD/JPY: Bulls take up fresh six-week highs
USD/JPY has preserved the day’s gains in Tokyo which took the pair to another 6 week high above the 108 handle to 108.05. Overnight, stocks advanced with the DJIA notching its 6 straight gain.
Gold: Bottoming below 1500s, bears look for a break of 1480
Gold remains heavy despite the bottoming signals below the 1,500s. The August support line has been broken but bears are not committing to short positions, likely as geopolitical uncertainties remain on the boil.
US 10-year Treasury yield hits one-month high on trade optimism
A gradual de-escalation of US-China trade tensions is boding well for US treasury yields. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield is currently trading at 1.76% – the highest level since Aug. 8.