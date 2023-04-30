Sources: PNC, JPM putting in final bids for First Republic in FDIC auction

Share:

Reuters quotes anonymous sources familiar with the matter while saying, “PNC Financial Services Group and JPMorgan Chase & Co were among banks set to submit final bids for First Republic Bank by midday Sunday in an auction being run by US regulators.”

“Citizens Financial Group Inc was another bidder in the final phase of the process, according to one of the sources familiar with the matter,” adds Reuters.

Three sources familiar with the matter said that the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) is expected to announce a deal on Sunday night before Asian markets open, with the regulator likely to say at the same time that it had seized the lender.

