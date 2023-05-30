SoFi Technologies Stock News and Forecast: SOFI adds 7% on resumption of student loan payments

- SoFi Technologies stands to benefit from Washington’s debt-ceiling compromise.
- Paused since covid, US student loan payments will resume in August based on debt limit compromise.
- As a large student loan servicer, SOFI stock rises 7% in Tuesday premarket.
- Student loan originations could quadruple from current levels.
SoFi Technologies (SOFI) could be one of the stocks most benefited from Washington’s debt-ceiling compromise. As part of the deal hacked out over the weekend, student loan payments would resume. One of the country’s most active student loan servicers, SoFi could see loan originations go back to their pre-pandemic heights by the end of this year.
SoFi stock news: Student loan payments could resume in August
On Saturday, President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy signaled that there was agreement over a decision to raise the federal debit limit by $4 billion, which would mean another increase will not be necessary until at least 2025. As part of that deal, the Republicans demanded that the student loan pause end immediately. As much as $5 billion in student loan monthly payments should resume by the end of August due to the 60-day notice period beginning on June 30.
Prior to covid, SoFi had a healthy loan refinancing business. For instance, in the fourth quarter of 2019 SoFi originated $2.4 billion, but this dropped to $2 billion in all of 2022 due to the student debt payment pause.
SoFi has the spare capacity to begin lending at a high rate. In recent quarters, including the first quarter of this year, SoFi has seen deposits growing by more than $2 billion per quarter. Despite March’s deposit flight that helped several banks go under, SoFi appears untouched due to its relatively high customer interest rates.
One has to wonder if SoFi CEO Anthony Noto saw the writing on the wall. The chief executive bought 188,000 shares of SOFI earlier this month, which at the time of purchase amounted to nearly $900,000. He began by buying on May 4 with a 50,000-share purchase. The next day he bought another 30,000. Then again on May 15, Noto topped it off with a 108,000-share buy. The CEO now owns 6.49 million shares. It is just 0.7% of the company, but it should hearten many of the shareholders who have witnessed the share price drop 24% over the past year.
SoFi stock forecast
SOFI stock has been in a downtrend since February 2, when it produced a range high at $8.24. That showing was right in the middle of SOFI’s long-term resistance zone of $8 to $8.50, which began in March of last year. Since February 2 of this year, a sharply descending trendline has been holding SOFI’s ambitions down to earth. Of course, it did not help when brokerage Wedbush tacked on a $2.50 price target on SOFI’s stock based on its review of the company’s accounting tactics and fee income.
SOFI bulls will need to overtake that descending trendline to provoke a larger rally. The top trendline currently sits at $6.10. Then there is the May 1 resistance point at $6.50, a level that served as support back at the start of the year. Recent support at $4.50 will need to work again if that trendline is not overtaken soon.
The author owns shares of SOFI.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to small daily gains above 1.0700
EUR/USD has lost its traction after having climbed toward 1.0750 earlier in the day but managed to stabilize above 1.0700. Mixed performance of Wall Street's main indexes following the consumer confidence data helps the US Dollar hold its ground and caps the pair's upside.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.2400 as US Dollar rebounds
GBP/USD has retraced a small portion of its daily rally and declined below 1.2400 in the American session on Tuesday. Following a bullish start to the day, major equity indexes lost traction and helped the US Dollar stage a rebound while weighing on the pair.
Gold: XAU/USD retakes $1,950 as investors hesitate Premium
Gold price has posted a nice comeback after bottoming for the day at $1,932 a troy ounce, now trading near a daily high of $1,963.48.
Bitcoin whales could prevent BTC price first monthly loss of 2023 through this move
Bitcoin price is inching towards the first monthly loss of 2023. At press time, BTC price is 4.4% below $29,233, its price on May 1. If BTC fails to regain lost ground, the asset is in for its first monthly loss of the year.
Tesla Stock News: TSLA breaks above $200 as Elon Musk visits China
Tesla (TSLA) stock has overcome a major psychological barrier to start the week with shares overcoming the $200 level early Tuesday. A number of tailwinds are aiding the growth stock, which has gained 4.4% to $201.67 in the premarket.