SNB’s Tschudin: Interest rates should remain at their current levels

Swiss National Bank’s (SNB) governing board member Petra Tschudin said on Tuesday that there is no need for monetary policy adjustments as inflation is unlikely to fall further.

Additional comments

Our interest rates are where they should be.



We will only use negative interest rates when necessary.



We are keeping interest rates low, so that inflation remains in range of price stability (target range 0-2%).



Whether the Franc is correctly valued, overvalued or not is not decisive for our monetary policy.



What is important is how the exchange rate changes and its effect on inflation.



We are not in situation where we would like to see lower inflation.



The inflation forecast is where we want it (0.4% on average for Q4 2025).



FX interventions are possible.

Market reaction

At the press time, the USD/CHF pair trades marginally lower to near 0.8075. During the day, the Swiss Franc pair posted a fresh two-month high near 0.8100.