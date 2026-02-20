President Trump: I am allowed to cut off all trade with a country
United States (US) President Donald Trump said on Friday he is deeply disappointed of certain members of the Supreme Court after it ruled that his sweeping tariffs are illegal. In a press conference in Washington DC, Trump has vowed to impose a 10% "global tariff" using an alternative law.
Key takeaways
It is deeply disappointing.
Ashamed of certain members of the court.
Foreign countries are so happy.
Countries won't be dancing for long.
Court has been swayed by foreign interests.
There are methods that are even stronger available to me.
Other alternatives will be used on tariffs.
Could be we take in more money.
I am allowed to cut off all trade with a country.
I am allowed to impose an embargo.
I will go in a stronger direction now.
Supreme Court made my ability to impose tariffs more powerful.
Income coming in from tariffs will increase.
Effective now, all national security tariffs under Section 301 remain in place.
10% global tariff to be imposed on top of other tariffs."
