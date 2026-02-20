Fed’s Logan: Uncertainty in the economy continues
Lorie Logan, Federal Reserve President of the Bank of Dallas, said that upside inflation risks are still there and that policy is well positioned to deal with the risks to mandate at an event at Columbia University on Friday.
Key quotes
Uncertainty in the economy continues.
One of the biggest uncertainties is from the tech sector.
Supported Fed January decision to hold steady amid stabilizing job market.
Is cautiously optimistic that economy on path for inflation to return to target.
I'm not fully convinced we are on a path all the way to 2% inflation.
There is now more uncertainty on tariffs after court decision.
Upside inflation risks are still there.
Policy is well-positioned to deal with risks to mandate.
Worried about economic demand outstripping supply.
On labor side, doesn't look like AI is displacing workers.
Important for banks to think about diversity of depositors.
Important for banks to make sure they're ready to access liquidity.
Many factors at play in aftermath of tariff decision, unclear what will happen.
Around 30K a month is the job market break even at the moment.”
Author
Agustin Wazne
FXStreet
Agustin Wazne joined FXStreet as a Junior News Editor, focusing on Commodities and covering Majors.