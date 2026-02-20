TRENDING:
Fed’s Logan: Uncertainty in the economy continues

Agustin Wazne

Lorie Logan, Federal Reserve President of the Bank of Dallas, said that upside inflation risks are still there and that policy is well positioned to deal with the risks to mandate at an event at Columbia University on Friday.

Key quotes

Uncertainty in the economy continues.

One of the biggest uncertainties is from the tech sector.

Supported Fed January decision to hold steady amid stabilizing job market.

Is cautiously optimistic that economy on path for inflation to return to target.

I'm not fully convinced we are on a path all the way to 2% inflation.

There is now more uncertainty on tariffs after court decision.

Upside inflation risks are still there.

Policy is well-positioned to deal with risks to mandate.

Worried about economic demand outstripping supply.

On labor side, doesn't look like AI is displacing workers.

Important for banks to think about diversity of depositors.

Important for banks to make sure they're ready to access liquidity.

Many factors at play in aftermath of tariff decision, unclear what will happen.

Around 30K a month is the job market break even at the moment.”

US Dollar Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.13%-0.23%-0.05%-0.07%-0.24%0.08%-0.02%
EUR0.13%-0.10%0.05%0.07%-0.11%0.18%0.11%
GBP0.23%0.10%0.17%0.16%-0.02%0.28%0.21%
JPY0.05%-0.05%-0.17%-0.01%-0.19%0.09%0.03%
CAD0.07%-0.07%-0.16%0.00%-0.18%0.10%0.05%
AUD0.24%0.11%0.02%0.19%0.18%0.29%0.23%
NZD-0.08%-0.18%-0.28%-0.09%-0.10%-0.29%-0.07%
CHF0.02%-0.11%-0.21%-0.03%-0.05%-0.23%0.07%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

Author

Agustin Wazne

Agustin Wazne joined FXStreet as a Junior News Editor, focusing on Commodities and covering Majors.

