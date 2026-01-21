SNB’s Schlegel: Some negative inflation prints are possible this year

Swiss National Bank (SNB) Chairman Martin Schlegel said during European trading hours on Wednesday that there is a high possibility of “negative inflation prints this year”, and, however, a few months of negative inflation “wouldn't be a problem”.

Market reaction

There seems to be little positive impact from SNB Schlegel’s comments on the Swiss Franc (CHF), despite being unfavorable technically. Still, USD/CHF trades 0.3% higher to near 0.7925.