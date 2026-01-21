TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

SNB’s Schlegel: Some negative inflation prints are possible this year

SNB’s Schlegel: Some negative inflation prints are possible this year
Sagar DuaSagar DuaFXStreet

Swiss National Bank (SNB) Chairman Martin Schlegel said during European trading hours on Wednesday that there is a high possibility of “negative inflation prints this year”, and, however, a few months of negative inflation “wouldn't be a problem”.

Market reaction

There seems to be little positive impact from SNB Schlegel’s comments on the Swiss Franc (CHF), despite being unfavorable technically. Still, USD/CHF trades 0.3% higher to near 0.7925.

SNB FAQs

The Swiss National Bank (SNB) is the country’s central bank. As an independent central bank, its mandate is to ensure price stability in the medium and long term. To ensure price stability, the SNB aims to maintain appropriate monetary conditions, which are determined by the interest rate level and exchange rates. For the SNB, price stability means a rise in the Swiss Consumer Price Index (CPI) of less than 2% per year.

The Swiss National Bank (SNB) Governing Board decides the appropriate level of its policy rate according to its price stability objective. When inflation is above target or forecasted to be above target in the foreseeable future, the bank will attempt to tame excessive price growth by raising its policy rate. Higher interest rates are generally positive for the Swiss Franc (CHF) as they lead to higher yields, making the country a more attractive place for investors. On the contrary, lower interest rates tend to weaken CHF.

Yes. The Swiss National Bank (SNB) has regularly intervened in the foreign exchange market in order to avoid the Swiss Franc (CHF) appreciating too much against other currencies. A strong CHF hurts the competitiveness of the country’s powerful export sector. Between 2011 and 2015, the SNB implemented a peg to the Euro to limit the CHF advance against it. The bank intervenes in the market using its hefty foreign exchange reserves, usually by buying foreign currencies such as the US Dollar or the Euro. During episodes of high inflation, particularly due to energy, the SNB refrains from intervening markets as a strong CHF makes energy imports cheaper, cushioning the price shock for Swiss households and businesses.

The SNB meets once a quarter – in March, June, September and December – to conduct its monetary policy assessment. Each of these assessments results in a monetary policy decision and the publication of a medium-term inflation forecast.

Author

Sagar Dua

Sagar Dua

FXStreet

Sagar Dua is associated with the financial markets from his college days. Along with pursuing post-graduation in Commerce in 2014, he started his markets training with chart analysis.

More from Sagar Dua
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD retreats toward 1.1700 ahead of Trump speech at Davos

EUR/USD retreats toward 1.1700 ahead of Trump speech at Davos

EUR/USD consolidates its weekly gains and edges lower toward 1.1700 in the European session on Wednesday. US President Donald Trump will deliver a speech at the World Economic Forum later in the day that could provide key insights into the EU-US relations moving forward.

GBP/USD declines to 1.3400 region after mixed UK inflation data

GBP/USD declines to 1.3400 region after mixed UK inflation data

GBP/USD struggles to build on its weekly gains and declines to the 1.3400 region on Wednesday. The data from the UK showed on Wednesday that the annual CPI inflation rose to 3.4% in December from 3.2% in November. In this period, the core CPI increased by 3.2% as expected.

Gold stays within touching distance of new record-high near $4,900

Gold stays within touching distance of new record-high near $4,900

Gold extended its impressive upsurge to a fresh all-time high near $4,900 earlier in the day before edging slightly lower. Markets remain risk-averse as investors eagerly await US President Donald Trump's speech at Davos while the EU-US tensions remain high over the Greenland issue.

When is the US President Trump’s speech at WEF in Davos and how could it affect EUR/USD

When is the US President Trump’s speech at WEF in Davos and how could it affect EUR/USD

United States (US) President Donald Trump is scheduled to deliver his speech at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos after 13:00 GMT. Trump’s trip to Davos was delayed as Air Force One was forced to turn around due to a "minor electrical issue".

Greenland tariffs: What happened, and how to position for the new Europe risk premium

Greenland tariffs: What happened, and how to position for the new Europe risk premium

Over the weekend, President Trump threatened a new round of tariffs on goods from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Finland and the UK, with reporting flagging 10% from February 1 and a possible step-up later.

BNB Price Forecast: BNB loses strength as crypto market drops

BNB Price Forecast: BNB loses strength as crypto market drops

BNB (formerly Binance Coin) loses ground as the broader cryptocurrency market falls, recording a 1% drop at the time of writing on Wednesday. Retail interest in the exchange token is declining, as evidenced by the massive wipeout of long positions and a decline in futures Open Interest.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers