TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD reaches levels near $4,900 on risk aversion 

  • Gold rallies on risk aversion and reaches fresh record highs just below $4,900.
  • Demand for safe havens remains high, ahead of Trump's speech at Davos.
  • Technical indicators, at heavily overbought levels, hint at some correction.
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD reaches levels near $4,900 on risk aversion 
Guillermo AlcalaGuillermo AlcalaFXStreet

Gold (XAU/USD) remains unstoppable, underpinned by a sour market sentiment on the back of escalating tensions between the US and the EU and a broader de-dollarisation process. The precious metal has rallied more than 2% on the day and nearly 5% so far this week to change hands at $4,860 at the time of writing.

Demand for safe havens like Gold remains strong on Wednesday, as investors hold their breath ahead of US President Trump’s speech at the Davos World Economic Forum, due later on Wednesday.

The US President has rattled markets this week with his obsession with taking control of Greenland and the threat of additional tariffs on countries opposing his plans. These actions have revived the “Sell America” trade seen after April’s “Liberation Day,” sending the US Dollar Index (DXY) on a tailspin.

Technical analysis: Technical indicators signal an overstretched rally

Chart Analysis XAU/USD

XAU/USD trades at $4,864, with the 100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) ascending to the 4,520.74 area, reinforcing a bullish underpinning. Technical indicators are showing sharply overbought levels, but the precious metal refuses to pull back, underpinned by the fundamental scenario.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) line stands well above the Signal line and above zero, with the histogram expanding positively, suggesting strengthening bullish momentum. The Relative Strength Index (RSI), near 85, is heavily overbought, at levels usually anticipating a correction or, at least, some consolidation.

Bulls have been capped at $4,888 earlier on Friday, right below the psychological $4,900 level. Further up, the 265.8% Fibonacci extension of the January 8 to 15 rally, at $4,991, and the $5,000 round level seem a plausible target. On the downside, the January 16 high, at $4,690, and the January 13 and 15 lows, in the area of $4,575, might provide support to a bearish correction.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)

US Dollar Price This week

The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-1.15%-0.45%0.09%-0.68%-1.26%-1.92%-1.33%
EUR1.15%0.70%1.22%0.48%-0.13%-0.79%-0.19%
GBP0.45%-0.70%0.28%-0.22%-0.82%-1.48%-0.88%
JPY-0.09%-1.22%-0.28%-0.73%-1.32%-1.96%-1.38%
CAD0.68%-0.48%0.22%0.73%-0.57%-1.24%-0.66%
AUD1.26%0.13%0.82%1.32%0.57%-0.66%-0.07%
NZD1.92%0.79%1.48%1.96%1.24%0.66%0.60%
CHF1.33%0.19%0.88%1.38%0.66%0.07%-0.60%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

Author

Guillermo Alcala

Graduated in Communication Sciences at the Universidad del Pais Vasco and Universiteit van Amsterdam, Guillermo has been working as financial news editor and copywriter in diverse Forex-related firms, like FXStreet and Kantox.

More from Guillermo Alcala
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD retreats toward 1.1700 ahead of Trump speech at Davos

EUR/USD retreats toward 1.1700 ahead of Trump speech at Davos

EUR/USD consolidates its weekly gains and edges lower toward 1.1700 in the European session on Wednesday. US President Donald Trump will deliver a speech at the World Economic Forum later in the day that could provide key insights into the EU-US relations moving forward.

GBP/USD declines to 1.3400 region after mixed UK inflation data

GBP/USD declines to 1.3400 region after mixed UK inflation data

GBP/USD struggles to build on its weekly gains and declines to the 1.3400 region on Wednesday. The data from the UK showed on Wednesday that the annual CPI inflation rose to 3.4% in December from 3.2% in November. In this period, the core CPI increased by 3.2% as expected.

Gold stays within touching distance of new record-high near $4,900

Gold stays within touching distance of new record-high near $4,900

Gold extended its impressive upsurge to a fresh all-time high near $4,900 earlier in the day before edging slightly lower. Markets remain risk-averse as investors eagerly await US President Donald Trump's speech at Davos while the EU-US tensions remain high over the Greenland issue.

When is the US President Trump’s speech at WEF in Davos and how could it affect EUR/USD

When is the US President Trump’s speech at WEF in Davos and how could it affect EUR/USD

United States (US) President Donald Trump is scheduled to deliver his speech at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos after 13:00 GMT. Trump’s trip to Davos was delayed as Air Force One was forced to turn around due to a "minor electrical issue".

Greenland tariffs: What happened, and how to position for the new Europe risk premium

Greenland tariffs: What happened, and how to position for the new Europe risk premium

Over the weekend, President Trump threatened a new round of tariffs on goods from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Finland and the UK, with reporting flagging 10% from February 1 and a possible step-up later.

BNB Price Forecast: BNB loses strength as crypto market drops

BNB Price Forecast: BNB loses strength as crypto market drops

BNB (formerly Binance Coin) loses ground as the broader cryptocurrency market falls, recording a 1% drop at the time of writing on Wednesday. Retail interest in the exchange token is declining, as evidenced by the massive wipeout of long positions and a decline in futures Open Interest.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers